Is Zohran Mamdani sitting beside Trump at Knicks game? Videos of his MSG arrival emerge

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani arrived at Madison Square Garden before NBA Finals Game 3 on Monday. After videos of his arrival circulated online, social media users questioned whether he would be seated near President Donald Trump during the game.

Zohran Mamdani clarified he would be seated “in a very different section” from Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden as both attended the high-profile NBA Finals Game 3(AP)

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Mamdani, however, directly addressed the rumors before the game. Speaking to The Athletic, the mayor made it clear that if he attended the matchup, he would not be anywhere near Trump inside the arena.

Read more: Trump booed at Madison Square Garden? Videos emerge from NBA Finals Game 3 appearance

"I will be in a very different section of the stadium"

Mamdani said that his standing room ticket to see the Knicks play Game 3 cost him close to $1,000.

“I will be in a very different section of the stadium,” Mamdani said when asked about sharing the venue with the president, who was invited by Knicks owner James Dolan.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier this spring, Mamdani went to a Knicks playoff game, but he and another local official sat quietly in a seat in the arena's upper deck rather than in any kind of luxury box. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this spring, Mamdani went to a Knicks playoff game, but he and another local official sat quietly in a seat in the arena's upper deck rather than in any kind of luxury box. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What did Mamdani say about Trump attending the game? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What did Mamdani say about Trump attending the game? {{/usCountry}}

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Despite their political differences, Mamdani struck a conciliatory tone when discussing Trump’s presence at the iconic New York venue.

According to The Athletic, the mayor said Trump was welcome at Madison Square Garden just like any other longtime New Yorker and Knicks supporter.

“And I think we look forward to welcoming any New Yorker who is excited for the Knicks to have that chance to win that championship.”

Security measures and viral social media buzz

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Trumphas becomethe first sitting president of the United States to attend an NBA Finals game, attending Game 3 between the Knicks and Spurs.

As the Knicks host their first Finals game in New York in decades, the president was accompanied by Kai Trump, Jared Kushner, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

Read more: Trump salutes during national anthem at Knicks NBA Finals Game 3 amid heavy boos at MSG | Videos

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Trump’s planned attendance triggered extensive security arrangements at Madison Square Garden. Social media users shared reports that fans were being encouraged to arrive significantly earlier than usual due to screening measures similar to airport-style security checks.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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