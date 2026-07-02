‘Just make sure…’: Ja Morant makes unusual request to Portland coach after move from Grizzlies

Ja Morant is set to begin a new chapter in his NBA career after spending seven seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, as the Portland Trail Blazers acquired the star guard on Monday in a move expected to significantly reshape the team's backcourt. Ja Morant has already made an early request during his very first meeting with the Trail Blazers' head coach. (AP)

Well, Morant already appears to be embracing the move.

In an interview with The Athletic, Portland Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori shared details of his meeting with the 26-year-old in Columbia, offering insight into Morant's initial reaction and excitement about joining his new team.

Ja Morant’s early request to Portland coach Interestingly, Morant has already made an early request during his very first meeting with the Trail Blazers' head coach, offering an immediate glimpse into his excitement about joining the franchise.

After meeting Ja Morant on Tuesday, head coach Micah Nori asked the newly acquired guard what he needed from him as he began this new chapter.

Morant's response made it clear where his immediate focus lies. According to Nori, the 26-year-old wasted no time embracing his new team.

“He just said, ‘Make sure I get some Trail Blazers gear as soon as possible so I can start wearing it,’” the Trail Blazers head coach told The Athletic.