Ja Morant trade rumors: New update on Heat, Rockets, Timberwolves' bid for Memphis star

Ja Morant could reportedly hit the trade market before the season ends. ESPN’s Shams Charania on Friday reported that the Memphis Grizzlies are open to offers for the 26-year-old point guard. The reporter added that Tuomas Iisalo and co are seeking draft picks and young players in exchange for Morant.

As soon as this was reported, Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor stated that three teams interested in Morant could be the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Sacramento Kings. One other team being linked to the 26-year-old is the Houston Rockets.

Ja Morant contract details Morant is currently under contract with the Grizzlies through the 2027–28 season. He is eligible to sign a three-year, $178 million extension this summer.

Ja Morant trade rumors and potential landing spots

Miami Heat Miami’s season has settled into a familiar pattern after an encouraging early surge. The Heat have struggled to sustain that momentum, raising questions about whether their current core has reached its ceiling. While Norman Powell has delivered strong performances since arriving, his offensive profile overlaps heavily with Tyler Herro, creating redundancy in the backcourt.

Herro’s long-term value has also come under renewed scrutiny. Since making his first All-Star team last year, durability and defense have remained concerns, with the guard reaching the 70-game mark only once in his career and continuing to be targeted on the defensive end. A major shake-up could benefit both sides, and a swap involving Ja Morant would offer Miami a chance to retool its identity while giving Memphis a fresh start as well.

Sacramento Kings Sacramento’s recent attempt at assembling star power has gone off the rails. Despite rostering big-name veterans such as Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schröder, the results have been disastrous. The Kings sit at 8–29 and are mired in a six-game losing streak, with little evidence that the current formula is working.

On paper, Sacramento could be tempted to chase Ja Morant as a franchise-altering move. In practice, the fit is complicated. Any trade centered around veterans like LaVine or DeRozan would run counter to a true rebuild for Memphis, making such a deal unlikely from the Grizzlies’ perspective. Still, given the Kings’ history, a bold push involving Morant, potentially paired with a younger piece like Jonathan Kuminga, wouldn’t be surprising.

Minnesota Timberwolves Minnesota was frequently linked to Trae Young earlier, but the organization made it clear it wasn’t pursuing a splashy, franchise-shaking trade. Young ultimately moved for a relatively modest return elsewhere, reinforcing the Wolves’ stance.

The Timberwolves already feature a top-heavy core with Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle and others anchoring the roster. While Morant would address a positional need and inject explosiveness, the price Memphis would likely demand could exceed what Atlanta accepted for Young.