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Ja Morant unveils new sneaker line Nike JA‑4s even as Grizzles future remains uncertain; what to know

Ja Morant unveiled his Nike JA-4 sneakers on Instagram with bold colorways; fans had mixed reactions, and he teased more designs dropping later this year.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 10:25 pm IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant dropped his new Nike JA‑4 signature basketball shoes, posting pictures of the sneakers on Instagram on April 24 (Friday). Instead of going for a big-time launch, Morant changed course and posted about the sneakers on social media.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is recovering from a Grade 1 strain of his right calf.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The images of the sneakers included five different colorways of the shoe, with bright mix‑and‑match designs. Morant wrote, “It’s official, the Nike JA‑4 is here,” and added, “I’m ready to rock these in games and in life."

Fans called the designs “wild,” “crazy good,” and “a must‑have in my rotation.” One fan posted, “These are ugly and I love them,” while another wrote, “Ja really getting creative with the looks.” Morant replied to a few comments with, “You gonna cop one of these,” and promised, “More colors coming before the year ends.”

Also read: Pat McAfee speaks out after Diego Pavia's NFL draft snub, ‘Just an absolute sensation’

Court and team crossroads

Ja Morant is currently out of the Memphis Grizzlies roster due to a serious UCL sprain in his left elbow. ESPN reported that he received a platelet-rich plasma injection as part of the recovery process.

The Grizzlies have not specified when Morant will return to the roster. He has been ruled out for the rest of the season. This season, Morant has scored 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 8.1 assists in 20 games.

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Home / Sports / US Sports / Ja Morant unveils new sneaker line Nike JA‑4s even as Grizzles future remains uncertain; what to know
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