Andrew Vaughn had four hits with a double and an RBI to back up a quality start from rookie Jacob Misiorowski and lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 10-2 rout of the host Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon. Jacob Misiorowski wins rookie starter duel, Brewers pummel Pirates

Misiorowski struck out eight and allowed only one run on three hits and two walks over seven innings. He helped the Brewers sweep the three- game series against the Pirates and beat Pittsburgh for the eighth consecutive time.

The duel of rookie pitchers between Misiorowski and Pittsburgh's top prospect Bubba Chandler , who made his first career start, turned out to be one- sided after Milwaukee batters jumped all over him in the first inning.

The Brewers scored four runs in that frame as Chandler started the game by allowing back-to-back singles to Brice Turang and Isaac Collins and walking William Contreras to load the bases.

Jake Bauers continued his hot hitting of late with a two-run double to score Turang and Collins. Vaughn followed up with an RBI single to drive in Contreras. Chandler finally recorded a couple of outs when he induced Caleb Durbin to hit into a double play, but Milwaukee had all the cushion it needed with a 4-0 lead.

Turang and Bauers each finished with two hits and two RBIs. Blake Perkins had two hits and one RBI while Joey Ortiz and Danny Jansen each added an RBI.

Chandler, who had made three long relief appearances of four innings apiece to start his career, gave up nine runs on nine hits, walked three and struck out three over 2 2/3 innings.

Misiorowski had a shaky start himself, walking the first two batters he faced Jared Triolo and Spencer Horwitz. But Misiorowski recovered quicker than his counterpart after Bryan Reynolds grounded into a fielder's choice and Nick Gonzales grounded into a double play.

Liover Peguero and Cam Devanney drove in the Pirates' only two runs. For Devanney, it was his first career RBI on a pinch-hit double off reliever Joel Payamps. Horwitz, Reynolds and Andrew McCutchen each added a hit.

