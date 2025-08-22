Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis prize money: How much can two boxing superstars make?

Jake Paul is scheduled to fight against Gervonta Davis as part of an exhibition bout on November 14 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. This moment came across as a shock, given that Davis seemed to be heading in the direction of having a rematch with Lamont Roach Jr after last year’s controversial draw. According to Salvador Rodriguez of ESPN, the WBA will analyze the situation with Tank. It’s unclear if they’ll strip Tank or create an interim belt that Roach can fight over. Jake Paul fights against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at Honda Center(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

How much can the prize money be?

“With the money Gervonta will get from fighting Jake Paul, losing the WBA won’t mean anything. Davis’ estimated purse for the Paul fight is $40 million. It’ll be easy for Davis to reclaim his WBA 135-lb title if he’s stripped. He’s still one of the best fighters in the lightweight division, and could go after that title or the other ones held by Raymond Muratalla or Shakur Stevenson,” reports Boxing News 24.

Known for his high-stakes fight against Mike Tyson, Paul said, “I’m here to make $40 million and knock out a legend.” Davis’s last earnings came as a $15 million reward against Ryan Garcia back in 2023.

Players’ abilities

“Paul is a natural cruiserweight and has campaigned as such throughout his whole career, other than a foray up to heavyweight to fight Mike Tyson, which saw him weigh in close to 230lbs,” writes James Hicken of DAZN.

“Davis currently fights at 135lbs as the WBA lightweight champion, which would mean that if Paul comes into the bout at his normal fighting weight, he could have a 65 lb weight advantage.” While Paul has no titles to his name, Davis has won three titles across two weight divisions.

"WBA will analyze Gervonta Davis’s status as Lightweight champion after announcing an exhibition with Jake Paul. A rematch against Lamont Roach had been ordered following a controversial draw. Should they strip him of the belt? Could they make room for an interim title?” said Salvador Rodriguez on ESPN’s Knockout.

- Posted by Stuti Gupta