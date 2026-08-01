Jakob Butturff cause of death update: What happened to pro bowler who died at 32; fans mourn demise - ‘lost a good one’

Jakob Butturff, the professional bowler, died at the age of 32 and tributes poured in from fans and members of the community. He died on July 31, Friday.

Jakob Butturff died at the age of 32 and the bowling world is mourning his loss. (X/@PBATour)

“Jakob was one of the most unique players in PBA history. Fans marveled at his delivery, as he rode a wave of strikes into becoming a top player in the sport, capable of winning at any time, in any event. Jakob was kind, he was respectful, and he was a champion. He will never be forgotten. Our hearts are with all Butters touched on his one-of-a-kind journey,” PBA commissioner Tom Clark said in a statement.

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H5G BRANDS, an apparel line, wrote "Today, we are all Jakob fans.

The bowling community has lost one of its own far too soon. Jakob’s talent, passion, and impact on our sport will never be forgotten.

From everyone at H5G Brands, we extend our deepest condolences to Jakob Butturff’s family, friends, teammates, sponsors, and everyone whose lives he touched. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this incredibly difficult time.

Rest easy, Jakob. Your legacy will live on in the sport you loved and in the countless lives you inspired.

Rest in Peace, Jakob Butturff. 1994–2026."

Professional bowler Tom Hess also posted a message saying “A very sad day in our sport. RIP Jakob. Gone far too soon!!”.

Here's all you need to know about Jakob Buttuff's cause of death.

Jakob Butturff cause of death

An official cause of death for Jakob Butturff was not provided. His sudden demise has left fans in shock. “Shocking and sad news from the PBA bowling world today. Jakob Buttruff died of an apparent heart attack at the young age of 32, per Joe Nolan via his Facebook page confirming the information,” a post on X claimed.

However, this comes from an unverified account. The claims of Butturff suffering a heart attack has not been confirmed by other mainstream media or official statements. HT.com could not independently verify this information.

Jakob Butturff death: Tributes pour in

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{{^usCountry}} Several people offered tributes to Butturff. “So sad to hear about Jakob Butturffs passing. Was super nice the few times I interacted with him, and loved watching him bowl. Rest in peace,” one wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several people offered tributes to Butturff. “So sad to hear about Jakob Butturffs passing. Was super nice the few times I interacted with him, and loved watching him bowl. Rest in peace,” one wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Another added “Absolutely shocking news to hear that professional bowler Jakob Butturff has passed away at age 32. He was an incredible, unique bowler, and I'm at a complete loss for words right now. A massive loss for the bowling community.”

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Yet another said “Jakob Butturff passed away today, the bowling community lost a good one.”

Who was Jakob Butturff

Butturff was from Arizona but also lived in Las Vegas and Binghamton, N.Y. His breakout season was in 2016. Since then, Butturff won his first two PBA Tour titles and dominated in the PBA Regional Tour.

He won a record nine titles, and earned the honors of West Region and Northwest Region Player of the Year. Butturff had 27 PBA Regional Tour titles and was a seven-time member of Team USA. He helped the country win multiple gold and silver medals, as per the PBA profile on him.

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