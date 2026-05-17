Jannik Sinner's GF Laila makes sweet gesture for Italian star's parents after win vs Ruud - Watch

Jannik Sinner created history at the Italian Open after defeating Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 in the final, becoming the first Italian man in 50 years to win the tournament. But while the world no 1 celebrated another major milestone in Rome, fans also noticed a touching moment involving his girlfriend Laila Hasanovic and his family following the victory.

Laila Hasanovic spotted celebrating with Sinner family

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his men's final match against Norway's Casper Rudd(REUTERS)

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Hasanovic was present throughout the final weekend at Foro Italico, sitting alongside Sinner’s brother Mark during the rain-delayed semifinal against Daniil Medvedev. After Sinner sealed his place in the championship match, cameras caught Hasanovic warmly embracing Mark Sinner in the stands.

Read More: Svitolina's sweet tribute to husband and daughter after Italian Open final win - Watch

The Danish model returned again for Sunday’s final against Ruud and was later seen celebrating with Sinner’s family after the historic win.

Fans online also reacted to Hasanovic wearing Sinner-themed apparel during the tournament, including a black cap featuring the Italian star’s signature Nike fox logo.

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{{^usCountry}} Sinner ends 50-year wait for Italy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sinner ends 50-year wait for Italy {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sinner’s victory over Ruud carried enormous significance for Italian tennis. He became the first Italian male player to win the Italian Open since Adriano Panatta lifted the trophy in 1976. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sinner’s victory over Ruud carried enormous significance for Italian tennis. He became the first Italian male player to win the Italian Open since Adriano Panatta lifted the trophy in 1976. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The triumph also completed another historic achievement for Sinner, who became just the second player after Novak Djokovic to win all nine ATP Masters 1000 events. Djokovic completed the career Masters sweep in 2018. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The triumph also completed another historic achievement for Sinner, who became just the second player after Novak Djokovic to win all nine ATP Masters 1000 events. Djokovic completed the career Masters sweep in 2018. {{/usCountry}}

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Sinner extended his winning streak to 29 matches and improved to 17-0 on clay this season heading into the French Open.

Read More: Casper Ruud gives update on wife Maria, baby girl after loss vs Sinner at Italian Open

“Incredible,” Sinner said after the final. “It’s been a long time since an Italian won – 50 years. I’m happy one of us was able to take advantage of this great period for Italian tennis.”

The Italian celebrated in his usual composed style before smiling broadly after converting championship point in front of a packed home crowd that included Panatta himself seated courtside.

Sinner previously spoke about family importance

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Earlier this month, Sinner admitted he wanted to spend more time with his loved ones amid the demands of the ATP Tour.

“It’s definitely a little bit [like] I missed out a little bit of time, spending time with my parents. I would like to catch up as much as I can,” he said while speaking to the ATP Tour.

“Obviously, at home, grandma and grandpa, the parents of my mum, they’re still both alive. I understand her very much that she wants to stay at home and spend as much time as possible with them. But I also would like to have more time with family.”

“So hopefully I can have some more time with my parents and the people I love, and also with my brother and friends. Because things can change.”

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While Sinner has largely kept his relationship with Hasanovic away from the spotlight, he previously admitted in an interview with Corriere della Sera that he was in love.

Ruud praised Sinner before final

Before the championship match, Ruud openly acknowledged the enormous challenge of facing the red-hot Italian.

“It will be a tough match no matter who it is,” Ruud said ahead of the final.

“Either it will be a guy who cannot lose, it seems like.”

The Norwegian also hoped he could finally reverse his struggles against Sinner after entering the match winless in their previous meetings.

Instead, Sinner once again proved unstoppable on home soil as he continued one of the most dominant stretches of his career.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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