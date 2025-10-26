Jannik Sinner marks emotional goodbye to coach Darren Cahill with Vienna Open victory: ‘Not just a coach for me'

Jannik Sinner took on Alexander Zverev in the final of the Vienna Open today. For the Italian star, the match was special not just because it was the final, but also because it was the last time that he played with Darren Cahill as his coach. Sinner rose to the occasion, defeating Zverev 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. Jannik Sinner said goodbye to his long-time coach Darren Cahill with the Vienna Open title. (AP)

Cahill, a veteran coach who has guided the likes of Andre Agassi, Simona Halep, and Lleyton Hewitt, seeks to take a break after spending decades on the circuit, as per tennisuptodate.com.

Jannik Sinner on Darren Cahill’s departure

Sinner described the Australian as a ‘second father’ and paid tribute to him before the match as he spoke about the momentous change in his support staff.

“It's a topic we haven't discussed in detail yet. Darren has certainly given me so much, and I’m grateful to him for it. We’ll see together what to do — he was not just a coach for me, but much more,” the tennisuptodate.com website quoted him as saying, before Sunday’s final.

“However, we must understand that he’s already 60 years old and has been doing this job for a long time, so we’ll see what can be done,” the World No. 2 added.

This was not the case earlier, with the four-time Grand Slam champion harboring hopes of changing Cahill’s mind as late as last Monday.

“We haven't talked yet, to be honest. We said we are going to finish the year, and then we might ask him for a long chat, trying to convince him,” Sinner told ATP Media. “He is like a second father to me, so I'm happy to have him here. It's a huge privilege to work with him. We aim for something very positive (for him to stay), and I will need a lot of hope for that.”

Jannik Sinner’s coaching staff after Darren Cahill’s departure

Apart from Cahill, Sinner also had Simone Vagnozzi as a coach on his staff. With Cahill leaving, Vagnozzi will take charge as the only coach for the Italian tennis star. He has not spoken much about who might join them in the near future, tennisuptodate.com reports.

Sinner did add, though, that his new lead coach will require periods of rest, so it is necessary to find another member of the coaching staff. However, that decision might take some time as the 24-year-old said that he will discuss the matter with Vagnozzi “calmly.”

