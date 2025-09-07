Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 final Live: 'Sincaraz' rivalry explodes with history, world No. 1 at stake
Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 final Live: Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are all set to face off in a Grand Slam final for the third straight time in this calendar year. The Spaniard ended Novak Djokovic's bid for a historic 25th career major in the semifinal to reach the US Open final for the second time, while defending champion Sinner took care of No. 25 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second semifinal to reach his second successive final in New York....Read More
Alcaraz leads the rivalry 9–5 and also holds a narrow 3–2 edge in Grand Slam meetings. However, Sinner claimed their most recent clash, beating Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final this July to end the Spaniard’s reign in London. Alcaraz has dominated in ATP finals, winning five of seven, though the pair are level at one each in Slam finals. The Roland Garros showdown in June, which Alcaraz won, was hailed as one of the greatest matches of the Open Era.
Sunday’s encounter will be their second at the US Open. Their first, in 2022, produced an epic five-set quarterfinal that ended close to 2 am in New York, with Alcaraz eventually lifting the trophy.
Sinner will be eyeing his fifth career Grand Slam, which would not only draw him level with Alcaraz in their rivalry but also make him the first man since 2008 to successfully defend the US Open crown — a feat last achieved by Roger Federer during his reign from 2004 to 2008. Alcaraz, meanwhile, will be targeting his sixth Slam. Adding to the drama, Sunday’s winner will also secure the No. 1 ATP ranking.
Both Sinner and Alcaraz head into the final on the back of an imperious record. The top seed has been on a 27-match winning streak on hard courts, and has dropped just two sets en route to the final, while Alcaraz is on a 12-match winning streak and has yet to lose a set in New York this time. In fact, the Murcian has been broken only twice in six matches so far, and the US Open final will be his eighth appearance in a summit clash this season, with the run dating back to the Monte-Carlo Open. He lost just one of those matches, against Sinner in Wimbledon.
The duo shared all seven of the last majors. Sinner won twice at the Australian Open, and is the reigning US Open and Wimbledon champion. Alcaraz, on the other hand, has the last two Roland Garros titles and lifted the Wimbledon trophy last year.
The showdown at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York will get underway at 11:30 p.m. IST.
