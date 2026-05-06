Jarred Vanderbilt injury update: Latest on the Lakers forward after finger injury vs OKC Thunder

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Vanderbilt suffered a full dislocation of his right pinkie finger on Tuesday in the Western Conference semi-final against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) defends(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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The Lakers forward got hurt during a block attempt against the Thunder. He hit his finger on the backboard corner during the high play. The injury happened while he tried to stop Chet Holmgren from dunking. Vanderbilt screamed in pain and bent over while holding his injured hand, making it look tragic.

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{{^usCountry}} The Lakers team immediately called a timeout to check on their player. Players on the Thunder bench also looked concerned because the injury looked bad. Coach JJ Redick walked across the court to help his struggling forward. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Lakers team immediately called a timeout to check on their player. Players on the Thunder bench also looked concerned because the injury looked bad. Coach JJ Redick walked across the court to help his struggling forward. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Assistant trainer Octavio Marquez Montoya also ran out to help the player. Redick wanted to check on him because the play looked very scary. Vanderbilt left the game, and he did not return to the court. The team ruled him out of the game at the halftime break. Vanderbilt needs stitches as bone breaks through the skin {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Assistant trainer Octavio Marquez Montoya also ran out to help the player. Redick wanted to check on him because the play looked very scary. Vanderbilt left the game, and he did not return to the court. The team ruled him out of the game at the halftime break. Vanderbilt needs stitches as bone breaks through the skin {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reports say the bone in Vanderbilt's pinkie finger actually broke the skin. He needed stitches in the locker room after the game ended today. The player had a large bandage on his hand in the room. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reports say the bone in Vanderbilt's pinkie finger actually broke the skin. He needed stitches in the locker room after the game ended today. The player had a large bandage on his hand in the room. {{/usCountry}}

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Coach JJ Redick spoke about the moment after the Lakers lost tonight. “I had to go check on him because it just looked bad.” “I mean, he was audibly screaming, and you knew he had done something.” “So, we're obviously disappointed that happened. It's just a freak injury.”

The coach is obviously very disappointed that this happened to his team. Vanderbilt did not leave the arena for more medical help during play. He stayed with his teammates until the game was finally over tonight.

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LeBron James reacts to his teammate's painful playoff injury

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LeBron James called his teammate "tough as nails" during his postgame talk. “If Vando was in pain, then something actually really happened. So, it sucks.” LeBron knows how much Vanderbilt helps the team win these big games. The Lakers really missed his defensive energy in the second half tonight. “He's in as good of spirits as you can be in this situation.”

Redick said Vanderbilt is also very frustrated with what happened to him because he cannot help his team win now. He averaged over four rebounds per game during the first-round series. The Lakers must find a way to replace him very quickly now. Holmgren made the dunk to put the Thunder up by nine points. This play happened with five minutes left in the second quarter tonight.

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The Lakers lost the game 108 to 90 against OKC Thunder tonight. They are now down one game to zero in the semifinal series. This injury is a major blow to the Lakers' championship hopes now.

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