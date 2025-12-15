Jaxson Dart injury news: Positive update for Giants after massive scare vs Commanders
Jaxson Dart injury update: The star New York Giants QB had to be taken into the medical tent briefly during the Sunday game against the Washington Commanders. However, positive signs emerged when Jaxson Dart returned to the field.
What happened to Jaxson Dart?
The New York Giants faced a late injury scare involving Dart during the second half vs the Washington Commanders. The quarterback left the field in the fourth quarter after taking a hard hit on a designed run and was escorted to the sideline by team trainers before being evaluated.
He was taken into the medical tent as the Giants assessed his condition, prompting uncertainty about his availability for the remainder of the game.
Update: Dart has since returned to action, easing concerns about a prolonged absence. Further information will be provided if additional updates emerge.
New York Giants depth chart
Offense
Quarterback
Jaxson Dart
Jameis Winston
Russell Wilson
Running Back
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Devin Singletary
Eric Gray
Wide Receiver
Wan'Dale Robinson
Gunner Olszewski
Wide Receiver
Darius Slayton
Jalin Hyatt
Isaiah Hodgins
Tight End
Daniel Bellinger
Tight End
Theo Johnson
Chris Manhertz
Left Tackle
Andrew Thomas
James Hudson III
Left Guard
Jon Runyan
Aaron Stinnie
Center
John Michael Schmitz Jr.
Austin Schlottmann
Right Guard
Greg Van Roten
Aaron Stinnie
Right Tackle
Jermaine Eluemunor
Marcus Mbow
Defense
Defensive End
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Chauncey Golston
Victor Dimukeje
Nose Tackle
Dexter Lawrence II
D.J. Davidson
Defensive Tackle
Rakeem Nuñez-Roches Sr.
Roy Robertson-Harris
Darius Alexander
Outside Linebacker
Brian Burns
Abdul Carter
Inside Linebacker
Bobby Okereke
Zaire Barnes
Inside Linebacker
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Neville Hewitt
Nickel Corner
Dru Phillips
Nic Jones
Cornerback
Paulson Adebo
Rico Payton
Cornerback
Cor'Dale Flott
Deonte Banks
Korie Black
Safety
Tyler Nubin
Dane Belton
Safety
Jevón Holland
Beau Brade
Special Teams
Kicker
Younghoe Koo
Punter
Jamie Gillan
Holder
Jamie Gillan
Long Snapper
Casey Kreiter
Punt Returner
Gunner Olszewski
Jevón Holland
Kick Returner
Gunner Olszewski
Deonte Banks
Devin Singletary
