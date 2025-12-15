Jaxson Dart injury news: Positive update for Giants after massive scare vs Commanders

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) prepares to pass the ball during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) Jaxson Dart injury update: The star New York Giants QB had to be taken into the medical tent briefly during the Sunday game Jaxson Dart injury update: The star New York Giants QB had to be taken into the medical tent briefly during the Sunday game against the Washington Commanders. However, positive signs emerged when Jaxson Dart returned to the field.

What happened to Jaxson Dart?

The New York Giants faced a late injury scare involving Dart during the second half vs the Washington Commanders. The quarterback left the field in the fourth quarter after taking a hard hit on a designed run and was escorted to the sideline by team trainers before being evaluated.

He was taken into the medical tent as the Giants assessed his condition, prompting uncertainty about his availability for the remainder of the game.

Update: Dart has since returned to action, easing concerns about a prolonged absence. Further information will be provided if additional updates emerge.

New York Giants depth chart

Offense

Quarterback

Jaxson Dart

Jameis Winston

Russell Wilson

Running Back

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Devin Singletary

Eric Gray

Wide Receiver

Wan'Dale Robinson

Gunner Olszewski

Wide Receiver

Darius Slayton

Jalin Hyatt

Isaiah Hodgins

Tight End

Daniel Bellinger

Tight End

Theo Johnson

Chris Manhertz

Left Tackle

Andrew Thomas

James Hudson III

Left Guard

Jon Runyan

Aaron Stinnie

Center

John Michael Schmitz Jr.

Austin Schlottmann

Right Guard

Greg Van Roten

Aaron Stinnie

Right Tackle

Jermaine Eluemunor

Marcus Mbow

Defense

Defensive End

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Chauncey Golston

Victor Dimukeje

Nose Tackle

Dexter Lawrence II

D.J. Davidson

Defensive Tackle

Rakeem Nuñez-Roches Sr.

Roy Robertson-Harris

Darius Alexander

Outside Linebacker

Brian Burns

Abdul Carter

Inside Linebacker

Bobby Okereke

Zaire Barnes

Inside Linebacker

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Neville Hewitt

Nickel Corner

Dru Phillips

Nic Jones

Cornerback

Paulson Adebo

Rico Payton

Cornerback

Cor'Dale Flott

Deonte Banks

Korie Black

Safety

Tyler Nubin

Dane Belton

Safety

Jevón Holland

Beau Brade

Special Teams

Kicker

Younghoe Koo

Punter

Jamie Gillan

Holder

Jamie Gillan

Long Snapper

Casey Kreiter

Punt Returner

Gunner Olszewski

Jevón Holland

Kick Returner

Gunner Olszewski

Deonte Banks

Devin Singletary