Jaxson Dart injury update: Giants fans get bad news vs Bears; 'what happened to the QB?'

New York Giants fans were hit with bad news during the Sunday NFL game against Chicago Bears. Their quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered an injury during the game. Dart's injury came during the fourth quarter of the game at Soldier Field. Jaxson Dart of New York Giants walks off the field after an injury during the fourth quarter in the game against the Chicago Bears.(Getty Images via AFP)

Dart was ruled out with a concussion, as per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He will not return for the game today. Visuals showed the moment the 22-year-old got injured. Initially, many were left asking what had happened to the QB.

Notably, the rookie QB has already been evaluated for concussions in three regular season games, and one preseason game.

Reactions to Jaxson Dart's injury

Many were quick to react to Dart's injury on X. “They were never winning once dart went down ..they won't score a single point again and the defense isnt any good,” one person lamented.

Another said, “After Dart got hurt that was dabolls nail in the coffin,” referring to Giants coach Brian Daboll. Yet another added, “Bears are going to come back and win the game only bc Dart ended up with 2 concussions in this game and Wilson is terrible.” The score at the time of writing is 24-20, in favor of Bears.

What to know about concussions and recovery time

According to the Cleveland Clinic, concussions are common injuries, especially among young athletes. Noting that most people recover without long-term effects, Cleveland Clinic warned that recovery should not be rushed. They advised resuming physical and other activities only after the healthcare provider notes it is safe.

Technically, a concussion is a head injury that takes place when one's brain moves or twists inside the skull, as per Cleveland Clinic. They are a type of traumatic brain injury. Cleveland Clinic also noted that concussions can last a few weeks up to a month, and rest is very important initially. It also noted that different people have different recovery times, so it remains to be seen if Dart is back for the next Giants game, where they take on Green Bay Packers.