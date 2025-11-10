Brock Purdy injury update: Will QB play today? 49ers get positive news ahead of Rams game

San Francisco 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday NFL game and the former will be looking to clinch a win, so as to improve chances of a first-place finish in NFC West. With a lot at stake, many are wondering if QB Brock Purdy will return to play today. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a toe injury against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.(Reuters)

Purdy suffered a toe injury against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. Though he returned to the lineup against Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4, the 25-year-old has not played since.

Will Brock Purdy play today?

Purdy could be available to play against the Rams today. He has been listed as questionable with Mac Jones starting, as per reports.

Last week too, 49ers went with Jones as the starter, keeping Purdy available if needed.

Update on Brock Purdy return

While has not made a full return as of Week 10, the Niners are reportedly confident that he'll be back next week, by latest, when they visit the Arizona Cardinals.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN provided the update during SportsCenter, saying, “He’s still dealing with the turf toe. I continue to hear that it was just sort of one of those nasty, difficult injuries. He reset himself in Week 4, made it worse when he tried to come back. It’s been a long month trying to recoup. You’ve got Mac Jones starting this week.”

Fowler added, “The 49ers are going to decide before game time whether Brock Purdy will be the number two, so he will not start. But I checked with somebody with the team who said that he is getting a lot closer. They’re hopeful that if it’s not this week, it will definitely be next week. That’s at least the loose plan right now," as per Newsweek.

With Jones at the helm for most of the 2025 season, 49ers now rank fifth in the league in terms of passing yards and 10th in total yards as they head into Week 10.