Jay Silva cause of death: What happened to two-time UFC veteran?
Jay Silva, a veteran mixed martial artist who competed in organizations like UFC and Bellator MMA, has passed away at 45.
Jay Silva, a seasoned mixed martial artist who fought for organizations such as the UFC, Bellator MMA, KSW, and others, has died at the age of 45, as reported by News.Az, referencing MY MMA News.
At this moment, no cause of death has been disclosed.
The announcement of Silva's death was made by Fame MMA, the promotion where he last competed, on Monday.
“With immense sadness, we inform you of the death of FAME athlete Jay Silvy. Jay brought great joy, positive emotions, and the professionalism of a true athlete through his performances. He will forever remain a part of our federation's history!” FAME MMA wrote.
“We extend our deepest condolences to Jay's loved ones, family, and friends. Rest in peace!”
Also Read: Raymond Berry cause of death: How did Hall of Fame wide receiver and Patriots coach die at 93?
A look at Jay Silva's career{{/usCountry}}
A look at Jay Silva's career{{/usCountry}}
Silva concluded his MMA career with a record of 12 wins, 14 losses, and 1 draw, which commenced in 2008. He participated in two fights within the UFC from 2009 to 2010, where he lost both matches by unanimous decision to C.B. Dollaway and Chris Leben. Known as 'Da Spyda Killa,' he also competed for Bellator MMA and contended for the middleweight championship in KSW. After his tenure in the UFC, he faced notable opponents such as Hector Lombard, Kendall Grove, Sam Alvey, and Mariusz Pudzianowski. His final fight took place under the Fame MMA organization on April 5, 2025, where he was defeated by Denis Labryga through unanimous decision.
Jay Silva dies: KSW extend condolences{{/usCountry}}
Silva concluded his MMA career with a record of 12 wins, 14 losses, and 1 draw, which commenced in 2008. He participated in two fights within the UFC from 2009 to 2010, where he lost both matches by unanimous decision to C.B. Dollaway and Chris Leben. Known as 'Da Spyda Killa,' he also competed for Bellator MMA and contended for the middleweight championship in KSW. After his tenure in the UFC, he faced notable opponents such as Hector Lombard, Kendall Grove, Sam Alvey, and Mariusz Pudzianowski. His final fight took place under the Fame MMA organization on April 5, 2025, where he was defeated by Denis Labryga through unanimous decision.
Jay Silva dies: KSW extend condolences{{/usCountry}}
Meanwhile, several tributes poured in for Silva. The KSW promotion shared on social media: “We are saddened to accept the news of the passing of former KSW fighter and middleweight championship belt contender Jay Silva. The entire KSW Team sends its deepest condolences to Jay’s family and loved ones. May you rest in peace.”