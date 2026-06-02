Jay Silva cause of death: What happened to two-time UFC veteran?

Jay Silva, a seasoned mixed martial artist who fought for organizations such as the UFC, Bellator MMA, KSW, and others, has died at the age of 45, as reported by News.Az, referencing MY MMA News.

Jay Silva, aged 45, has died. The mixed martial artist fought for UFC, Bellator MMA, and others. Fame MMA announced his death, but the cause is currently unknown.(FAME MMA)

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At this moment, no cause of death has been disclosed.

The announcement of Silva's death was made by Fame MMA, the promotion where he last competed, on Monday.

“With immense sadness, we inform you of the death of FAME athlete Jay Silvy. Jay brought great joy, positive emotions, and the professionalism of a true athlete through his performances. He will forever remain a part of our federation's history!” FAME MMA wrote.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Jay's loved ones, family, and friends. Rest in peace!”

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{{^usCountry}} A look at Jay Silva's career {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A look at Jay Silva's career {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Silva concluded his MMA career with a record of 12 wins, 14 losses, and 1 draw, which commenced in 2008. He participated in two fights within the UFC from 2009 to 2010, where he lost both matches by unanimous decision to C.B. Dollaway and Chris Leben. Known as 'Da Spyda Killa,' he also competed for Bellator MMA and contended for the middleweight championship in KSW. After his tenure in the UFC, he faced notable opponents such as Hector Lombard, Kendall Grove, Sam Alvey, and Mariusz Pudzianowski. His final fight took place under the Fame MMA organization on April 5, 2025, where he was defeated by Denis Labryga through unanimous decision. Jay Silva dies: KSW extend condolences {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Silva concluded his MMA career with a record of 12 wins, 14 losses, and 1 draw, which commenced in 2008. He participated in two fights within the UFC from 2009 to 2010, where he lost both matches by unanimous decision to C.B. Dollaway and Chris Leben. Known as 'Da Spyda Killa,' he also competed for Bellator MMA and contended for the middleweight championship in KSW. After his tenure in the UFC, he faced notable opponents such as Hector Lombard, Kendall Grove, Sam Alvey, and Mariusz Pudzianowski. His final fight took place under the Fame MMA organization on April 5, 2025, where he was defeated by Denis Labryga through unanimous decision. Jay Silva dies: KSW extend condolences {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, several tributes poured in for Silva. The KSW promotion shared on social media: “We are saddened to accept the news of the passing of former KSW fighter and middleweight championship belt contender Jay Silva. The entire KSW Team sends its deepest condolences to Jay’s family and loved ones. May you rest in peace.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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