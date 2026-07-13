Jayden Adams partner Aqueelah speaks about difficult time being faced by her & daughter Allaia; ‘Watching you achieve…’

Aqueelah Adendorf, the longtime partner of Jayden Adams, has come forward to express her feelings following the unexpected passing of the professional soccer player.

Aqueelah Adendorf honors her late partner, soccer player Jayden Adams, after his unexpected passing. She expresses gratitude to supporters (Aqueelah Adendorf/Instagram)

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Although there are speculations surrounding his death suggesting it may be a suicide, no official confirmation has been made as the world grieves for him. In the midst of this turmoil, Aqueelah Adendorf's poignant tribute to him has touched the hearts of many.

In a post on Instagram, Adendorf expressed her gratitude to her followers and supporters through her Instagram Stories, acknowledging their "kind condolences and messages of support."

“They truly mean a lot to me and Allaia during this difficult time, even if I haven’t responded yet,” she stated, referring to their 5-year-old daughter, Allaia-Jayda.

“I will get back to everyone as soon as I can. Thank you for your understanding and kindness.❤️,” added Adendorf.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Jayden Adams death probe: Did Bafana Bafana star die by suicide or food poisoning? Bizarre claims surface as fans grieve Aqueelah Adendorf hails Jayden Adams and his achievements in heart-touching post {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Jayden Adams death probe: Did Bafana Bafana star die by suicide or food poisoning? Bizarre claims surface as fans grieve Aqueelah Adendorf hails Jayden Adams and his achievements in heart-touching post {{/usCountry}}

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In another post, she hailed her late partner, writing: “Watching you achieve something this big has filled my heart with so much pride…From the hard work, sacrifices, early mornings, disappointments, and moments nobody saw — you kept going, stayed disciplined, and trusted God through it all…”

She continued, “And now look at you… representing your country on the national team."

She went on to say that Adams was worthy of every single moment of his achievement, saying: "Because I’ve seen how much you’ve worked for it,...Through every challenge, you never gave up on your dream, and that alone makes me so proud to stand beside you and support you through it all.”

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The post has recently come to light again, evoking strong emotions as fans globally grapple with the tragic and untimely passing of Adams.

Jayden Adams death probe

An inquiry has been initiated regarding the passing of South African footballer Jayden Adams, who passed away shortly after participating in the World Cup.

The 25-year-old midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns was discovered deceased last weekend at a residence in Cape Town, according to local authorities. However, his death of cause has not been revealed yet. “Cape Town central police registered an inquest for investigation following the discovery of the body of a 25-year-old male on Saturday," locals cop stated, as per The SUN.