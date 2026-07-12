Jayden Adams death: What happened after South African soccer star returned home from the World Cup? 5 things to know

South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams' sudden death at the age of 25 has left the football world in deep shock, especially as he had featured for his national team at the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Jayden Adams' cause of death was not disclosed in the official statement. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

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While the investigation into his death is already underway, here are five key developments and questions that remain in focus as the police probe continues.

1. Who confirmed the death

Adams' death was first confirmed on Saturday by South Africa's Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie.

"It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams," McKenzie said in a statement, paying tribute to the midfielder's contributions while extending his condolences to Adams' family and loved ones.

Also read: Jayden Adams death probe: Did Bafana Bafana star die by suicide or food poisoning? Bizarre claims surface as fans grief

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The Bafana Bafana midfielder was found dead at around 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, according to the South African Police Service spokesperson, who confirmed the details to ESPN.

Following the discovery of his body, authorities opened an inquest to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

3. Where did police discover the body

Adams was found at a property on Military Road in Schotsche Kloof, a suburb of Cape Town. Reports indicate that the residence belonged to the South African midfielder.

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4. What police spokesperson said

"Cape Town Central police registered an Inquest for investigation following the discovery of the body of a 25-year-old male on Saturday, 2026-07-11 at 11:06 at a premises in Military Road, Scotscheskloof," a spokesperson for the South African Police Service said in a statement to ESPN.

The statement further added, "Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation."

5. What happened after he returned from World Cup

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder had been granted time off by his club to return to his hometown after representing South Africa at the FIFA World Cup and coping with the tragic loss of his grandmother during the tournament.

Also read: Jayden Adams death: World Cup footage of Bafana Bafana locker room sparks buzz amid suicide claims

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Despite receiving the heartbreaking news just before South Africa's group-stage match against Czechia, Adams chose to play and went on to feature in all three of Bafana Bafana's group-stage fixtures.

Internet flooded with suicide claims

Several claims have surfaced online suggesting that Adams' death may have been caused by suicide or suspected food poisoning. However, none of those claims have been verified, and authorities have not confirmed a cause of death as the investigation remains ongoing.

He is survived by his longtime partner, Aqueelah Adendorf, and their daughter, Allaia-Jayda.