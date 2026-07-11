Jayden Adams net worth, family: All on his partner's message and grandmother's tragic death before his passing

South African midfielder Jayden Adams has passed away at the age of 25, merely two weeks after representing his country in the World Cup.

The South African football community mourns the loss of 25-year-old midfielder Jayden Adams, who recently played in the World Cup (REUTERS)

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The Mamelodi Sundowns player participated in South Africa’s initial two matches of the tournament against Mexico and Czechia. He came off the bench as South Africa triumphed over South Korea to advance to the knockout stages, but remained an unused substitute during his nation’s 1-0 loss to Canada in the round of 32.

Jayden Adams cause of death still unknown

The circumstances surrounding Adams’ death are still unclear, stated the South African Football Players Union in a recent announcement. "‘The SAFPU is devastated by the untimely passing of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder, Jayden Adams.

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{{^usCountry}} "Jayden had only recently represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage, and distinction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Jayden had only recently represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage, and distinction. {{/usCountry}}

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"His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, teammates, clubs, the football fraternity and country at large.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the Adams family, Mamelodi Sundowns, Stellenbosch FC, Bafana Bafana and all those whose lives he touched.

"South African football has lost a gifted player, a proud servant of the game and a young life that still had so much to offer.

"May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Jayden Adams' family: All on his grandmother's passing

Adams, who has earned nine caps for his national team, progressed through the youth system at Stellenbosch before transferring to Mamelodi Sundowns last year.

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The 25-year-old was a member of the Bafana Bafana team that secured the bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations held in Ivory Coast in 2024.

“At this moment, things are still raw, you know, things are still raw,” Johnson stated. “The family wouldn’t want to be contacted right now, they wouldn’t be able to answer anyone.”

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During the World Cup, Adams was grieving the loss of his 72-year-old grandmother, Marianna Adams, who passed away one day prior to South Africa's match against Czechia.

At that time, the South African Football Association (SAFA) released a statement expressing their sorrow: “The South African Football Association (SAFA) is saddened to hear aout the passing of Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams’ grandmother, Marianna.”

“The 72-year-old Marianna Adams passed away a day before the South African senior men’s national team faced Czechia in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A match played at Atlanta Stadium on Thursday 18 June 2026. She passed away in a hospital in Stellenbosch and will be laid to rest on Saturday, 27 June 2026.”

Jayden Adams wife and kids: When partner Aqueelah Adendorf shared sweet message

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Before his opening match against Mexico in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Adams received a heartfelt message from his ‘girlfriend’, who is actually his wife.

His partner, Aqueelah Adendorf, expressed her heartfelt encouragement on Instagram Stories in anticipation of the significant game.

"Good luck with the World Cup, my love. I am so proud of you and everything you've worked for to get here," she wrote.

"Go out there, enjoy every moment and show the world what you're capable of. No matter what happens, I'll always be your biggest supporter. Wishing you success, confidence and an unforgettable tournament. I love you and can't wait to cheer you on!"

The couple was together for several years and they shared a five-year-old daughter together.

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Adams had previously expressed the significant role that Adendorf played in his life, referring to her as his "best girlfriend, supporter, and best friend."

Upon completing his transfer from Stellenbosch FC to Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2025, Adams disclosed that he initially consulted with Adendorf and their daughter regarding the decision.

While she tends to keep much of her professional life private, Adendorf frequently shares family moments, travel experiences, and glimpses of daily life on social media.

She has also gained recognition for her unwavering support of Adams throughout every phase of his career.

Adams, who was born in Cape Town, experienced some of his finest football performances to date while playing for the Sundowns during the concluding phases of the previous season, culminating in a triumph in the CAF Champions League final against the Moroccan team AS FAR.

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In total, Adams earned nine caps for Bafana Bafana and netted two goals.

Jayden Adams' net worth

At the time of his death, Jayden Adams’ estimated net worth was thought to range from $500,000 to $1 million (approximately R9 million to R18 million). While his personal financial details were never officially revealed, it is widely believed that the majority of his wealth was derived from his professional football career, especially following his transfer to Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2025. Reports suggested that he earned approximately R190,000 per month (about $10,700) under a long-term contract that was scheduled to last until 2028.

In addition to his football salary, Adams enhanced his income through commercial partnerships. In 2025, he reportedly entered into a multi-year endorsement agreement with Nike valued at around R3.2 million, which included promotional campaigns, public appearances, and brand collaborations. His rising profile on the field was also evident in his market value, with football valuation platforms estimating his highest transfer value at approximately €1.8 million, highlighting his position as one of South Africa’s most promising midfielders.

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