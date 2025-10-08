Joe Flacco vs Jake Browning: Who will start for the Bengals, vs Packers in Week 6? Details out

Joe Flacco will be the starting quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals starting Week 6. Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed on Wednesday that the NFL veteran will start against the Green Bay Packers. The decision comes just days after the Bengals finalized a trade to acquire him from the Cleveland Browns. Joe Flacco vs Jake Browning: Who will start for the Cincinnati Bengals, vs Green Bay Packers in Week 6? All you need to know.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Zac Taylor’s decision to start the veteran comes out of necessity. Cincinnati, sitting at 2–3 after three straight losses, has struggled to find its rhythm without injured starter Joe Burrow.

Jake Browning, who stepped in following Burrow’s turf toe injury in Week 2, could not make his mark in the offense, leading to the team’s midseason move for Joe Flacco.

Joe Flacco’s sudden move to Cincinnati

The trade was finalized on October 7, with the Bengals sending a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for Flacco and a 2026 sixth-rounder. The swap raised eyebrows across the division. But the Bengals clearly felt the urgency to stabilize their offense before the season slipped away.

Flacco, 40, brings nearly two decades of NFL experience and a Super Bowl MVP title. Though he was recently benched in Cleveland, the Bengals are betting on his composure and leadership to steady the team.

Flacco vs Browning: How the quarterbacks compare so far

Browning’s season numbers tell the story of Cincinnati’s frustrations. 757 yards, six touchdowns, and eight interceptions in four starts, along with a passer rating of just 70.5, having completed 64.5 per cent of his passes.

Flacco’s time in Cleveland was not much brighter statistically. 815 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions. But his experience in high-pressure situations gives the Bengals a short-term safety net.

Taylor did not shy away from the challenge ahead. “He is a leader with a skill set that will fit our personnel well,” he said in his statement, per Sports Illustrated.

What this means going forward

Starting Week 6, Browning will serve as backup, and Flacco becomes the Bengals’ fourth quarterback to take the field this season. Both coach Taylor and the team hope his familiarity with AFC defenses and quick adaptability can keep their playoff chances alive until Burrow returns.

The Bengals face the Packers on Sunday, looking for their first win since Week 2 with a fresh start behind their new veteran quarterback.

