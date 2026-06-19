Joe Rogan falls out with Hunter Biden over 'shut the f*** up’ remark on UFC Freedom 250 criticism

Joe Rogan had pushed back against critics who, in his view, were attempting to turn the UFC Freedom 250 event into a “partisan thing.”

Hunter Biden appeared unimpressed by the Joe Rogan's stance about UFC Freedom 250 critiques. (L - Hunter Biden/X ; R - Joe Rogan/X)

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He argued that simply attending the card did not mean fans or participants automatically supported President Trump’s stance on Iran or other political issues.

“Like, they’re mad at people for being there. Like, ‘Oh, you support Trump.’ Like, it’s a f*cking fight at the White House. Doesn’t mean you endorse foreign policy. Like, shut the f*ck up. Just please. Just please stop,” the UFC commentator said on Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

However, Hunter Biden appeared unimpressed by the 58-year-old commentator’s stance. He publicly took aim at Rogan, criticizing his views and adding another layer to the growing debate surrounding the UFC Freedom 250 event.

Hunter Biden counters Rogan view

The son of former US President Joe Biden began by saying he would welcome the opportunity to speak with Rogan face-to-face and explain why many people were upset about the event being held on the South Lawn of the White House.

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{{^usCountry}} He also acknowledged the roles Rogan and UFC CEO Dana White played in helping build the promotion into a global powerhouse, describing the UFC as a genuine “success story.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also acknowledged the roles Rogan and UFC CEO Dana White played in helping build the promotion into a global powerhouse, describing the UFC as a genuine “success story.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Biden further emphasized that the criticism has nothing to do with the fans who attended the event. “For me, it had nothing to do with the UFC or who showed up for the fights,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Biden further emphasized that the criticism has nothing to do with the fans who attended the event. “For me, it had nothing to do with the UFC or who showed up for the fights,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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He eventually turned to the central issue that, in his view, made UFC Freedom 250 a source of controversy.

“My problem is that I believe some of our public spaces are sacred. And unlike many of the great powers that came before us, these American monuments belong to all of us. Not to whoever happens to hold power at the moment. The White House does not belong to Donald Trump. It does not belong to any President. It belongs to the people,” Biden’s tweet read.

Also read: Dana White declines son’s UFC Freedom 250 tattoo request, offers alternative instead: ‘don’t fight with…’

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He elaborated, “The White House is the People’s House. This “celebration” could have happened in any stadium within a stone’s throw of the South Lawn. No one would have had an issue with it.”

Highlights Trump’s intent and issues challenge

However, Biden argued that this was precisely Trump's intention. According to him, the event was designed to project the idea that the White House was Trump's personal domain; his "house" that he effectively “owns”

In explaining his disagreement with Rogan's stance, Biden drew several comparisons to historic and symbolic landmarks, including the Colosseum in Rome and Buckingham Palace.

He ended the post on a lighter note, adding a humorous jab and playful challenge. “P.S. Cage match between me and Don Jr.? Your call on the venue. Anywhere but the South Lawn,” he wrote, closing out his lengthy statement.

Rogan’s stance shifts before, after event

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Joe Rogan had voiced concerns about UFC Freedom 250 in the lead-up to the event, questioning whether the timing amid the Iran conflict and the challenges of an outdoor venue could create problems.

But after witnessing the spectacle firsthand, the longtime UFC commentator completely reversed course, describing the event as the “wildest experience.”

Also read: Daniel Cormier breaks silence after alleged Eric Trump DMs posted from his account, ‘Whoever did this…’

“It was insane. Just the magnitude of it was insane,” he said. “That was the wildest experience that I’ve ever had in my 20 whatever years of calling combat sports. There’s nothing even close. Nothing even close. It was the greatest night of fights of all time,” Rogan said following the event.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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