John Mara reveals shocking cancer diagnosis: All about NY Giants President treatment, stage and severity

John Mara, the 70-year-old president, CEO, and co-owner of the Giants, disclosed his cancer diagnosis. He issued a statement Monday afternoon stating that he is receiving therapy.
“I have recently been diagnosed with cancer and have been following the treatment plan recommended by an outstanding team of doctors,” Mara’s statement read.
Stressing that he is “feeling strong and optimistic,” he said, “I’m committed to seeing this through to a positive outcome. I plan to remain active with the team throughout my treatment, and I’m fortunate to be surrounded by incredible support—personally, professionally, and medically. I ask that you respect my privacy and my family’s privacy at this time.”