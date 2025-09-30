Search
Tue, Sept 30, 2025
John Mara reveals shocking cancer diagnosis: All about NY Giants President treatment, stage and severity

ByShweta Kukreti
Updated on: Sept 30, 2025 12:38 am IST

Giants' president and CEO John Mara, 70, revealed his cancer diagnosis and ongoing treatment. He remains optimistic about his recovery.

John Mara, the 70-year-old president, CEO, and co-owner of the Giants, disclosed his cancer diagnosis. He issued a statement Monday afternoon stating that he is receiving therapy.

John Mara is undergoing cancer treatment(Getty Images via AFP)
John Mara is undergoing cancer treatment(Getty Images via AFP)

“I have recently been diagnosed with cancer and have been following the treatment plan recommended by an outstanding team of doctors,” Mara’s statement read.

Stressing that he is “feeling strong and optimistic,” he said, “I’m committed to seeing this through to a positive outcome. I plan to remain active with the team throughout my treatment, and I’m fortunate to be surrounded by incredible support—personally, professionally, and medically. I ask that you respect my privacy and my family’s privacy at this time.”

