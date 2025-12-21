Johnny Manziel replaced as ‘College GameDay’ guest picker: Here's why

Johnny Manziel, former NFL quarterback, looks on as the Texas A&M Aggies take on the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first quarter at Kyle Field on November 15, 2025 in College Station, Texas. (Getty Images via AFP) Johnny Manziel will not appear as the guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay for Texas A&M's game against Miami, with the reason being undisclosed. ESPN’s College GameDay made a late change on Saturday ahead of Texas A&M’s College Football Playoff game against Miami. Johnny Manziel is no longer appearing as the guest picker. Former Texas A&M basketball standout and current NBA guard Alex Caruso is taking his place.

The switch was revealed during the College GameDay broadcast, where an on-screen graphic identified Caruso as the guest picker.

No reason for Manziel’s absence has been disclosed by ESPN.

ESPN offers no explanation

Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner and one of the most celebrated players in Texas A&M football history, had been expected to represent his alma mater for the opening-round CFP game at Kyle Field.

However, neither ESPN nor Manziel publicly addressed the change. Manziel also did not comment on social media regarding the decision.

While he had previously been promoted to appear on Bleacher Report’s pregame show from College Station, Sports Illustrated reported that he did not take part in the broadcast.

‘Johnny Football’

Manziel rose to prominence during his two seasons as Texas A&M’s starting quarterback, earning the nickname “Johnny Football”. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2012 after leading the Aggies to an 11–2 record and a signature victory over Alabama, as detailed by USA Today.

Despite his college success, Manziel’s NFL career never gained traction.

Selected by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, he started just six games over two seasons. He finished with a 2-4 record amid off-field issues and schematic struggles, per USA Today.

Alex Caruso steps in

Caruso, a former Texas A&M basketball star, made his College GameDay debut as guest picker Saturday. A College Station native, Caruso played four seasons for the Aggies and was known more for defense and playmaking than scoring, eventually leaving the program as its all-time leader in assists and steals, according to Sports Illustrated.

After going undrafted in 2016, Caruso carved out a successful NBA career, winning championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder and earning two NBA All-Defensive Team selections.

Sports Illustrated reported that Oklahoma City recently rewarded his impact with a four-year, $81 million contract extension.

While the guest picker changed, the allegiance remained the same. Both Manziel and Caruso are expected to support Texas A&M as the Aggies attempt to knock off Miami and advance in the College Football Playoff.