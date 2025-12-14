Heisman Trophy 2025 winner: When will the winner be announced? Diego Pavia, Fernando Mendoza or Julian Sayin?

Heisman Trophy candidates Jeremiyah Love of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, left, Fernando Mendoza of the Indiana Hoosiers, Diego Pavia of the Vanderbilt Commodores and Julian Sayin(Getty Images via AFP) The 2025 Heisman Trophy winner will be announced during the live ceremony on Saturday The 2025 Heisman Trophy winner will be announced during the live ceremony on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 8 PM ET from Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. The event airs on ABC and streams on ESPN+, Disney+, and Paramount+.

Finalists

The four finalists, announced December 8, are:

Fernando Mendoza (Indiana QB): Led undefeated Hoosiers to Big Ten title.

Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt QB): Orchestrated historic 10-win season.

Julian Sayin (Ohio State QB): Guided Buckeyes to 12-0 regular season.

Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame RB): Explosive rusher and only non-QB finalist.

Current Odds

Fernando Mendoza: -1000 to -1800 (over 90% implied probability)

Diego Pavia: +600 to +900

Julian Sayin: +40000

Jeremiyah Love: +25000

Mendoza is the overwhelming favorite after Indiana's perfect season and his nation-leading stats (33 TD passes). Pavia's underdog story keeps him in contention, while Sayin and Love are longshots.

No winner has leaked yet. Tune in for the reveal!

Heisman Trophy 2025 Ceremony FAQ

Q: When is the 2025 Heisman Trophy Ceremony?

A: The ceremony takes place on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET.

Q: Where is the event held?

A: It will be at the Appel Room in Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York City.

Q: Where can I watch the Heisman Trophy Ceremony?

A: The live broadcast airs on ABC for the first time, hosted by Chris Fowler. Stream on ESPN app, Disney+, Paramount+, fuboTV (free trial), or other ABC platforms.

Q: Who are the 2025 Heisman finalists?

A: The four finalists are Fernando Mendoza (Indiana QB), Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt QB), Julian Sayin (Ohio State QB), and Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame RB).

Q: Who is the favorite to win the 2025 Heisman?

A: Fernando Mendoza is the overwhelming favorite at -1000 to -1800 odds, after leading Indiana to an undefeated season and Big Ten title.

Q: When was the winner announced?

A: The winner is revealed live during the ceremony.

Q: How many Heisman winners have there been?

A: This is the 91st Heisman Trophy awarded since 1935.

Q: What if I miss the live show?

A: Replays and highlights will be available on ESPN platforms and YouTube shortly after.