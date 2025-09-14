Josh Allen nose injury scare: Bills QB playing with massive bleed vs NY Jets - Here's what happened

Josh Allen gave Buffalo Bills fans a massive scare. The star quarterback, a 2025 MVP contender, ran out of the New York Jets game on Sunday with a bleeding nose. While he returned within minutes, the 29-year-old was spotted playing, visibly uncomfortable, for the rest of the game. Trainers and coaches tend to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's (17) bloody nose(AP)

In an update, reporters confirmed that Allen has something stuffed in his nose to stop the bleeding.

The Bills QB briefly left the game in the first quarter after taking a hit to the face. CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson noted that he was “bleeding profusely” as a group of doctors and trainers attended to him on the bench, focusing on his nose.

The injury came on a second-and-7 play when Allen kept the ball on a read option but was stopped for no gain. After the play, he immediately signaled to the sideline that he was coming out before jogging off the field for evaluation.

He, however, returned in the second quarter.

When did Josh Allen get injured?

Allen's injury likely took place during a designed quarterback running play in which he tried to carry the ball up the middle. The Bills star apparently got hit in the face by a Jets tackler. He hit the ground.

Buffalo Bills depth chart 2025

QB: Josh Allen | Mitchell Trubisky

RB: James Cook | Ray Davis | Ty Johnson

WR: Keon Coleman | Elijah Moore

WR: Khalil Shakir | Tyrell Shavers

WR: Joshua Palmer | Curtis Samuel (O)

TE: Dalton Kincaid | Dawson Knox | Jackson Hawes

FB: Reggie Gilliam

LT: Dion Dawkins | Ryan Van Demark

LG: David Edwards | Alec Anderson

C: Connor McGovern | Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

RG: O'Cyrus Torrence

RT: Spencer Brown | Chase Lundt (O) | Tylan Grable (IR)