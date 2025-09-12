After Jefferson, Patrick Mahomes supporting Charlie Kirk's kids rumors surface - Here's the truth

Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting at Utah Valley University on Wednesday has sparked several rumors. Now, social media users are claiming that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has offered to support the 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder's children. Similar rumors about Justin Jefferson had surfaced earlier on Thursday. They have been debunked. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks during a news conference(AP)

Patrick Mahomes rumors

“Shortly after Charlie Kirk’s death, Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes stepped in, pledging to pay all of Kirk’s two children’s living and education expenses. This action not only eased the burden on Kirk’s family during this time of grief but also caused a stir on social media,” author and columnist James Hirsen said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I’m also a father, I understand the loss of his family at this time…," he further quoted the star QB as saying.

“Patrick Mahomes has called on all NFL teams to pause their games for a minute to honor Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, who died in shocking circumstances at a college in Utah. The call has instantly ignited an unprecedented patriotic fire✝️,” another person tweeted.

However, Mahomes has not issued a statement on Charlie Kirk's passing yet. He has not made any kind of promise. These are just rumors as of now.

Justin Jefferson rumors

Similar rumors spread about Vikings WR Jefferson. Immediately after Charlie Kirk passed away, Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson immediately stepped in, pledging to pay all living and educational expenses for Kirk’s two children. This action not only eased the burden on Kirk’s family during this time of grief, but also caused a stir on social media, as many people expressed their admiration for Justin Jefferson’s kindness in this tearful moment," a post stated.

As of now, there is no official confirmation from Jefferson, the Minnesota Vikings, or any credible news outlet.