Justin Jefferson injury update: Big blow for Vikings as WR faces major setback vs Buccaneers

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson left the field with an ankle injury and has been ruled questionable for the rest of the game vs Buccaneers in the NFL Sunday.

Minnesota Vikings looks on prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 27. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Jefferson suddenly left the field towards the end of the first quarter. It was not immediately clear on which play the 27-year-old injured himself. Sideline reporters noted that Jefferson was inside the blue medical tent for several minutes even as the game went on.

Thereafter, the Minnesota Vikings confirmed that Justin Jefferson has suffered an ankle injury and is questionable to return for rest of the game, ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported.

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Will Justin Jefferson Return For Today's Game?

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{{^usCountry}} Jefferson emerged out of the blue injury tent and stood on the sidelines. As he was exiting the blue medical tent, there was heavy taping on both his ankle. Though he was walking around, he has not been allowed back into the game. Here's a video of Jefferson walking out of the blue tent after initial treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jefferson emerged out of the blue injury tent and stood on the sidelines. As he was exiting the blue medical tent, there was heavy taping on both his ankle. Though he was walking around, he has not been allowed back into the game. Here's a video of Jefferson walking out of the blue tent after initial treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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Minnesota Vikings led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers going into the second quarter of Sunday afternoon's game, even as Justin Jefferson remained absent for several minutes. Prior to his exit, Jefferson had recorded two receptions for 32 yards.

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NFL Injury Expert Explains Justin Jefferson's Situation

NFL injury expert and Miami-based sports physician Jesse Morse explained that Justin Jefferson's injury does not look serious. He noted that the play after which Jefferson left for the blue tent was completely normal. It was unclear if the 27-year-old was injured in the previous play.

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"Justin Jefferson reportedly injured his ankle, but I watched the play several times and nothing looked abnormal," Morse wrote on X. "There was a possibility it happened on a previous play. Monitoring his status closely."

But in a follow-up update, Morse noted that the situation with Jefferson is “ not good.” “Justin Jefferson is heading to the locker room with seven minutes to go in the second quarter Not good,” he wrote on X.

Deep Dive What type of injury did Justin Jefferson sustain during the game against the Buccaneers? Justin Jefferson suffered an ankle injury, which has left him questionable to return for the rest of the game. Why did Justin Jefferson leave the field during the game? Jefferson left the field due to an ankle injury that he sustained towards the end of the second quarter, although the specific play during which the injury occurred was unclear. How is Justin Jefferson's injury expected to impact the Minnesota Vikings' season? The significance of Jefferson's ankle injury could have major implications for the Vikings, as he is a key player. However, the full extent of the injury and its long-term impact is yet to be determined.

This story is being updated.