...
...
Next Story

Justin Jefferson injury update: Big blow for Vikings as WR faces major setback vs Buccaneers

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson left the field with an ankle injury and has been ruled questionable for the rest of the game vs Buccaneers.

Updated on: Sep 28, 2026, 02:42:09 IST
By Shamik Banerjee
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson left the field with an ankle injury and has been ruled questionable for the rest of the game vs Buccaneers in the NFL Sunday.

Minnesota Vikings looks on prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 27. (Getty Images via AFP)
Minnesota Vikings looks on prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 27. (Getty Images via AFP)

Jefferson suddenly left the field towards the end of the first quarter. It was not immediately clear on which play the 27-year-old injured himself. Sideline reporters noted that Jefferson was inside the blue medical tent for several minutes even as the game went on.

Thereafter, the Minnesota Vikings confirmed that Justin Jefferson has suffered an ankle injury and is questionable to return for rest of the game, ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported.

Also read: Brock Bowers update: NFL injury expert warns of risks with Raiders TE despite playing vs Saints

Will Justin Jefferson Return For Today's Game?

Minnesota Vikings led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers going into the second quarter of Sunday afternoon's game, even as Justin Jefferson remained absent for several minutes. Prior to his exit, Jefferson had recorded two receptions for 32 yards.

Also read: Travis Hunter: Age, wife, children, college stats, net worth, NFL career and more about Jaguars WR

NFL Injury Expert Explains Justin Jefferson's Situation

NFL injury expert and Miami-based sports physician Jesse Morse explained that Justin Jefferson's injury does not look serious. He noted that the play after which Jefferson left for the blue tent was completely normal. It was unclear if the 27-year-old was injured in the previous play.

"Justin Jefferson reportedly injured his ankle, but I watched the play several times and nothing looked abnormal," Morse wrote on X. "There was a possibility it happened on a previous play. Monitoring his status closely."

But in a follow-up update, Morse noted that the situation with Jefferson is “ not good.” “Justin Jefferson is heading to the locker room with seven minutes to go in the second quarter Not good,” he wrote on X.

Deep Dive

What type of injury did Justin Jefferson sustain during the game against the Buccaneers?

Justin Jefferson suffered an ankle injury, which has left him questionable to return for the rest of the game.

Why did Justin Jefferson leave the field during the game?

Jefferson left the field due to an ankle injury that he sustained towards the end of the second quarter, although the specific play during which the injury occurred was unclear.

How is Justin Jefferson's injury expected to impact the Minnesota Vikings' season?

The significance of Jefferson's ankle injury could have major implications for the Vikings, as he is a key player. However, the full extent of the injury and its long-term impact is yet to be determined.
Powered ByAsk HT

This story is being updated.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik Banerjee

Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.

justin jeffersonsportsnflupdate
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Home/Sports/Us Sports/Justin Jefferson injury update: Big blow for Vikings as WR faces major setback vs Buccaneers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks