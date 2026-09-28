Justin Jefferson update: Watch play where Vikings WR gets major ankle injury vs Buccaneers; video

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson hurt his ankle in the NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 20. (Getty Images via AFP)

Towards the end of the first quarter, the 27-year-old suddenly left the field for the blue tent to undergo treatment. Vikings have ruled Justin Jefferson questionable for the game, as he left the field for the locker room.

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Amid the big setback, what was unclear to many was how Justin Jefferson suffered the ankle injury. Even though it appears to be a major injury, it eluded many viewers on the field and on TV as to when it happened.

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Video Of Justin Jefferson Injuring His Ankle

Deep Dive How did Justin Jefferson sustain his ankle injury during the game against the Buccaneers? Justin Jefferson's ankle injury occurred during a play where he forced his ankle on the ground, but the exact moment of injury was unclear to viewers. What is the latest update on Justin Jefferson's injury status? As of now, Justin Jefferson has been ruled questionable to return for the rest of the game, and there has been no official update on the severity of his ankle injury. Why was there confusion regarding when Justin Jefferson injured his ankle? There was confusion because Jefferson's injury wasn't immediately obvious during the game, and reports suggested that it might have occurred on a previous play.

There is no official update on how serious Jefferson's ankle injury is from the Minnesota Vikings. Nor has there been a clarification on when exactly Jefferson hurt his ankle.

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{{^usCountry}} However, a video emerged from the play just before Jefferson's last play Sunday that shows Jefferson forcing his ankle on the ground and twisting it. Maddox McCloud, orthopedic physical therapist and NFL injury specialist, shared a slow-motion clip of the purported moment when Justin Jefferson injured his ankle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, a video emerged from the play just before Jefferson's last play Sunday that shows Jefferson forcing his ankle on the ground and twisting it. Maddox McCloud, orthopedic physical therapist and NFL injury specialist, shared a slow-motion clip of the purported moment when Justin Jefferson injured his ankle. {{/usCountry}}

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“On this angle, the ankle appears to be forced into eversion during the tackle,” he wrote. “Differentials include a medial ankle/deltoid ligament injury, syndesmotic (“high ankle”) sprain, or less likely an associated fracture.”

Here's the video:

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Jefferson completed two passes for 32 yards before exiting the game.

Also read: Justin Jefferson injury update: Big blow for Vikings as WR faces major setback vs Buccaneers

Kevin O'Connell Gives Update On Justin Jefferson

The situation with Justin Jefferson has left fans worried, as he is a significant pillar of the team's playoff hopes this season. Head coach Kevin O'Connell was asked about the situation by one of the sideline reporters at halftime.

In what could be a mild ray of hope for the Vikings fans, O'Connell said that they working to get Justin Jefferson back on to the field. "We are working on getting Justin back in there," he said.

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With Justin Jefferson absent, much of the team's receiving load is being carried by T. J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison, with Tai Felton occasionally filling in.