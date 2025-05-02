Kavan Markwood's beer celebration turned tragic; Pirates fan fell 21 feet at PNC Park

A Pittsburgh Pirates fan remains in critical condition after falling over the Clemente Wall during the Pittsburgh Pirates-Chicago Cubs game the previous night. The fan has been identified as Kavan Markwood, aged 20, according to TRIBLive. Stadium security and Pittsburgh Pirates medical personnel cart Kavan Markwood after the tragic fall over the Clemente Wall(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

According to witnesses at the event, Markwood was excited that the Pirates were rallying ahead and had taken off his shirt and poured beer on himself to celebrate. This happened right before McCutchen’s at-bat.

What happened next during the Pirates game?

Markwood, soon after, fell 21 feet over the Clemente Wall onto the right-field warning track at PNC Park. This happened while he was celebrating Andrew McCutchen’s double that drove in the go-ahead runs in the 4-3 win.

Markwood currently remains in a serious condition. As soon as the mishap happened, Markwood was rushed off the field and transported to Allegheny General Hospital. The game was also stopped while Markwood was being attended to by medical experts as well as PNC Park personnel, while the 20-year-old lay motionless on the ground.

A South Allegheny School District official told TRIBLive that the man who met with this unfortunate accident was Markwood, a 2022 graduate of South Allegheny High School.

On the incident, district spokeswoman Laura Thomson was quoted telling TribLive, "Everyone at South Allegheny would say he is a hardworking, highly resilient young man. He’s a fighter. He’s going to need that resiliency now. But he has it".

“He’s touched a lot of lives at South Allegheny. We’re a small community. He’s a household name here. Everyone knows him," Thomson continued. Meanwhile, prayers and support for Markwood's family kept pouring in from all across South Allegheny. Meanwhile, Markwood's family could not be reached for a comment yet, according to TribLive.