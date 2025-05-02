Menu Explore
Who is Kavan Markwood, MLB fan who fell 21 feet during Pirates vs Cubs game

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 02, 2025 04:37 AM IST

Kavan Markwood has been identified as the fan who fell from an outfield wall at PNC Park during the Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs game

Kavan Markwood has been identified as the fan who fell from an outfield wall at PNC Park during the Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs game on Wednesday. The 20-year-old is a former college football player. A spokesperson for the South Allegheny School District, where Markwood played, confirmed his identity to TribLive on Thursday.

Kavan Markwood has been identified as the fan who fell during Cubs vs Pirates game(X/Kavan Markwood)
Kavan Markwood has been identified as the fan who fell during Cubs vs Pirates game(X/Kavan Markwood)

Markwood is currently critical.

“Everyone at South Allegheny would say he is a hard-working, highly resilient young man. He’s a fighter. He’s going to need that resiliency now. But he has it. He’s touched a lot of lives at South Allegheny. We’re a small community. He’s a household name here. Everyone knows him," district spokeswoman Laura Thomson told TribLive.

Read More: Chicago Cubs fan falls 21 feet during Pittsburgh Pirates game, ends up with bloodied face | Watch

On Wednesday, just as Andrew McCutchen rolled a two-out, two-run double through Chicago's infield, the 20-year-old was seen tumbling in the air before he fell on the warning track area of the right field. The game was halted for about 10 minutes. Kavan Markwood was taken to Allegheny General Hospital.

"This incident is being treated as accidental in nature," Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Thursday. "The patient remains in critical condition at the hospital."

Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting called the fall a "terrible accident."

"We are all deeply saddened and truly heartbroken after the terrible accident that occurred last night. It was one of the most difficult moments many of us have ever experienced. We are devastated. Pirates baseball is a community, and our fans are like family. In times like these, we must come together, support one another, and keep him and his loved ones in our prayers."

Who is Kavan Markwood?

Kavan Markwood is a 20-year-old from McKeesport, Pennsylvania. He graduated from the South Allegheny School District. Markwood has been described as resilient, kind, and a friend to all. The school district noted his hard-working nature and ability to touch many lives in their small community.

Markwood is a student at Wheeling University, where he played football as a linebacker for the Wheeling Cardinals. In 2023, as a redshirt freshman, he appeared in five games, recording four tackles.

