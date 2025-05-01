Chicago Cubs fan falls 21 feet during Pittsburgh Pirates game, ends up with bloodied face | Watch

A fan at the Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates game fell over the 21-foot outfield wall and landed on the playing field. In the first picture, he could be seen being taken off on a stretcher with a bloodied nose. The fan, who has not been identified yet, remained unconscious and motionless. Stadium security and Pittsburgh Pirates medical personnel cart a fan who fell from the stands to the field to an ambulance (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The game was delayed by 10 minutes and several players could be seen taking the knee to show their support for the injured fan. Authorities are yet to give an update about the fan's condition.

The man could be seen falling off the right-field bleachers above the 21-foot Clemente Wall. He landed on the warning track. Emergency crews were called to the scene, and he was taken on a stretcher. The incident took place moments after Pirates' Andrew McCutchen hit an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning to put the Pirates up 4-3.

The Pirates won the game. After the game, Pittsburgh issued a statement saying the fan was taken to a local hospital.

“Tonight, during the seventh inning of the game at PNC Park, an adult male fell from the right field bleachers onto the field of play. Pittsburgh EMS, as well as the Pirates and Cubs athletic training teams and other PNC Park personnel reacted and responded immediately and administered care. He was transported to Allegheny General Hospital. No further information is available at this time,” the team posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

Meanwhile, Andrew McCutchen drove in two runs with his lone hit to help the Pirates snap a three-game slide and win against the visiting Cubs on Wednesday.

With Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Bryan Reynolds on base with two outs in the seventh, McCutchen delivered a double into center field to drive in the tying and game-winning runs.