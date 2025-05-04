Kentucky Derby 2025: What time is post time at Churchill Downs? Here's when race starts

Clouds poured down at the 151st Kentucky Derby on Saturday as thousands of derby enthusiasts gathered at Churchill Downs in Louisville. This comes as a field of 19 3-year-olds are set to run 1 1/4 miles for a $3.1 million prize and the garland of red roses shortly after 7 PM ET. Kentucky Derby 2025 will take place on Saturday(Getty Images via AFP)

Journalism was the 4-1 wagering favorite in the hours leading up to America's most famous race.

What time is post time at Churchill Downs?

The post time for the 2025 Kentucky Derby, held on May 3, 2025, at Churchill Downs, is 6:57 PM ET.

2025 Kentucky Derby horses and jockeys

Citizen Bull

Jockey: Martin Garcia

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Morning-Line Odds: 20-1

Neoequos

Jockey: Luis Saez

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Morning-Line Odds: 30-1

Final Gambit

Jockey: Luan Machado

Trainer: Brad Cox

Morning-Line Odds: 30-1

American Promise

Jockey: Nik Juarez

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Morning-Line Odds: 30-1

Admire Daytona (JPN)

Jockey: Christophe Lemaire

Trainer: Yukihiro Kato

Morning-Line Odds: 30-1

Luxor Cafe (JPN)

Jockey: Joao Moreira

Trainer: Noriyuki Hori

Morning-Line Odds: 30-1

Journalism

Jockey: Umberto Rispoli

Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy

Morning-Line Odds: 3-1 (favorite)

Burnham Square

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

Trainer: Ian Wilkes

Morning-Line Odds: 12-1 (updated to 16-1 in some sources)

Flying Mohawk

Jockey: Joseph D. Ramos

Trainer: D. Whitworth Beckman

Morning-Line Odds: 30-1

East Avenue

Jockey: Manuel Franco

Trainer: Brendan P. Walsh

Morning-Line Odds: 20-1

Publisher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen

Morning-Line Odds: 20-1 (updated to 28-1 in some sources)

Tiztastic

Jockey: Jareth Loveberry

Trainer: Ethan W. West

Morning-Line Odds: 20-1

Render Judgment

Jockey: Julien Leparoux

Trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek

Morning-Line Odds: 30-1

Coal Battle

Jockey: Juan P. Vargas

Trainer: Lonnie Briley

Morning-Line Odds: 30-1

Sandman

Jockey: Jose L. Ortiz

Trainer: Mark E. Casse

Morning-Line Odds: 6-1

Sovereignty

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Trainer: William I. Mott

Morning-Line Odds: 5-1

Owen Almighty

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Trainer: Brian A. Lynch

Morning-Line Odds: 30-1

Baeza

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Trainer: John A. Shirreffs

Morning-Line Odds: 12-1

Chunk of Gold

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen

Morning-Line Odds: 20-1