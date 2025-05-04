Kentucky Derby 2025: What time is post time at Churchill Downs? Here's when race starts
Clouds poured down at the 151st Kentucky Derby on Saturday as thousands of derby enthusiasts gathered at Churchill Downs in Louisville. This comes as a field of 19 3-year-olds are set to run 1 1/4 miles for a $3.1 million prize and the garland of red roses shortly after 7 PM ET.
Journalism was the 4-1 wagering favorite in the hours leading up to America's most famous race.
What time is post time at Churchill Downs?
The post time for the 2025 Kentucky Derby, held on May 3, 2025, at Churchill Downs, is 6:57 PM ET.
2025 Kentucky Derby horses and jockeys
Citizen Bull
Jockey: Martin Garcia
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Morning-Line Odds: 20-1
Neoequos
Jockey: Luis Saez
Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.
Morning-Line Odds: 30-1
Final Gambit
Jockey: Luan Machado
Trainer: Brad Cox
Morning-Line Odds: 30-1
American Promise
Jockey: Nik Juarez
Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
Morning-Line Odds: 30-1
Admire Daytona (JPN)
Jockey: Christophe Lemaire
Trainer: Yukihiro Kato
Morning-Line Odds: 30-1
Luxor Cafe (JPN)
Jockey: Joao Moreira
Trainer: Noriyuki Hori
Morning-Line Odds: 30-1
Journalism
Jockey: Umberto Rispoli
Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy
Morning-Line Odds: 3-1 (favorite)
Burnham Square
Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
Trainer: Ian Wilkes
Morning-Line Odds: 12-1 (updated to 16-1 in some sources)
Flying Mohawk
Jockey: Joseph D. Ramos
Trainer: D. Whitworth Beckman
Morning-Line Odds: 30-1
East Avenue
Jockey: Manuel Franco
Trainer: Brendan P. Walsh
Morning-Line Odds: 20-1
Publisher
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen
Morning-Line Odds: 20-1 (updated to 28-1 in some sources)
Tiztastic
Jockey: Jareth Loveberry
Trainer: Ethan W. West
Morning-Line Odds: 20-1
Render Judgment
Jockey: Julien Leparoux
Trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek
Morning-Line Odds: 30-1
Coal Battle
Jockey: Juan P. Vargas
Trainer: Lonnie Briley
Morning-Line Odds: 30-1
Sandman
Jockey: Jose L. Ortiz
Trainer: Mark E. Casse
Morning-Line Odds: 6-1
Sovereignty
Jockey: Junior Alvarado
Trainer: William I. Mott
Morning-Line Odds: 5-1
Owen Almighty
Jockey: Javier Castellano
Trainer: Brian A. Lynch
Morning-Line Odds: 30-1
Baeza
Jockey: Flavien Prat
Trainer: John A. Shirreffs
Morning-Line Odds: 12-1
Chunk of Gold
Jockey: Joel Rosario
Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen
Morning-Line Odds: 20-1