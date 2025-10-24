Kevin Garnett-NBA gambling row: Major poker revelation on 15-time All-Star; FBI gives details

Kevin Garnett might face action in the NBA gambling row. The 15-time All-Star was reportedly present at a private poker game organized by the DOJ's 'Operation Royal Flush'. According to ESPN's Pablo Torre, the game took place in 2019. Kevin Garnett is reportedly accused in the NBA gambling row(X)

“A number of former pro athletes played at private poker games organized by those indicted by the DOJ in “Operation Royal Flush.” One of them — according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of a game that took place in 2019 — was Kevin Garnett,” Torre reported on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: ‘Fixing’ scandal hits NBA: What cops cited as example from top American basketball league

While Garnett's team is yet to issue a statement, the former Celtics star's fans demanded an explanation.

"KG and Chauncey are super tight. Paul Pierce as well. Rip Hamilton and other Pistons probably. Gambling isn’t a new thing among pro athletes. And all of this is super circumstantial,” one person commented.

“So KG is a victim? Or he helped bring in players to the game with the selling point of playing against him?” a second one asked.

This comes after prosecutors charged Portland Trail Blazers head coach and NBA Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups in a sweeping gambling scheme. The 22-page indictment, unsealed Thursday, describes an elaborate setup designed to lure wealthy gamblers into rigged underground poker games in Manhattan.

Read More: NBA gambling, rigged poker scandals: Full list of people arrested - Damon Jones to Eric Earnest

Two regular poker circles, dubbed the “Washington Place Game” and the “Lexington Avenue Game,” served as the central hubs of the scheme. Among those named was Chauncey Billups, who allegedly received a cut of the profits in exchange for lending star power to the tables. Another participant, according to prosecutors, was former NBA player Damon Jones, best known for his stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Authorities claim the criminal network manipulated the games using tampered card-shuffling machines embedded with hidden scanners capable of reading cards in real time. The data was transmitted to off-site operators, who relayed the results by phone to a member of the crew.