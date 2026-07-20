Former England captain and manager Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75, just seven weeks after announcing his diagnosis of stage four cancer, as confirmed by his family.

Former England captain Kevin Keegan has died at 75, just weeks after revealing stage four cancer. (Action Images)

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A highly celebrated figure in English football, Keegan had notable playing stints at Scunthorpe United, Liverpool, Hamburg, Southampton, and Newcastle throughout his distinguished career. He subsequently took on managerial roles at Newcastle, Fulham, England, and Manchester City.

Kevin Keegan's cancer diagnosis

In June, Keegan disclosed his stage four cancer diagnosis, which is the most severe stage of the disease, indicating that it has metastasized to other areas of the body.

His family first revealed in January that he was fighting the illness, following a "further evaluation of ongoing abdominal symptoms" conducted in the hospital.

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Kevin Keegan dies: Family issues statement

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{{^usCountry}} A statement issued on behalf of the Keegan family said that he was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A statement issued on behalf of the Keegan family said that he was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments. {{/usCountry}}

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"Kevin, a double Ballon d'Or winner, was a much loved husband, father and grandfather," they said.

"The family would like to thank Kevin's incredible medical team for all their support. This is a hugely difficult time and they are requesting space and privacy."

Kevin Keegan dies: Tributes pour in for Liverpool, England legend

Newcastle United honored him, describing Keegan as "one of the most iconic, influential, and and deeply loved figures in our club's history."

"Kevin was more than a legendary footballer and manager. He was the beating heart of Newcastle United for generations of supporters.

"Kevin's impact will not be measured by appearances or results. It will live on in the memories he created with club and country, the dreams he inspired wherever he went, and the generations of supporters around the world who fell in love with football because of him."

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Liverpool, where Keegan played from 1971 to 1977, stated that his "indomitable spirit and remarkable contribution will be forever etched in our history and his legacy will live on".

Hamburg remarked that football has lost one of its "defining figures" and that they will always "cherish" his memory.

Both England and Manchester City extended their condolences to the Keegan family, with the latter acknowledging their former manager for helping to establish them as a Premier League club.

The Three Lions will honor Keegan's life when they face Spain in a Uefa Nations League match at Wembley on 26 September.