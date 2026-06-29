Enzo Maresca replaces Pep Guardiola as new Manchester City manager

Manchester City on Monday announced the appointment of Italian Enzo Maresca as their new manager. He will take over the reins from Pep Guardiola, who stepped down from the post following the conclusion of the 2025-26 season. The 46-year-old signed a three-year deal, and it will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2029. Manchester City on Monday unveiled Italian Enzo Maresca as their new manager (AFP)

For Maresca, it will mark his third spell at the club, and he arrives armed with a wealth of experience and success at the elite level.

"Manchester City is a club I know very well and to have the chance to manage this team is a brilliant opportunity for me," said Maresca in an official statement.

“City is an incredibly well-run football club. Everything they do is innovative, planned and purposeful. For a manager, that is a dream situation. It provides the consistency I need to do my job effectively,” added Maresca, who previously coached Leicester in the Championship and Chelsea in the Premier League.

The new Manchester City manager added that he knows the ins and outs of the club and can't wait to get started as the head coach of the club.

“This will be my third spell here. I know this club, I know the demands, and I know the expectations. The quality of the people who work here is what makes it so special, and I want to thank them for showing faith in my ability,” said Maresca.

“I cannot wait to start coaching the players. I want us to win, play good football and enjoy the pressure of representing Manchester City,” he added.

All you need to know Speaking of Maresca, over the years, he has established himself as one of the most promising football managers of his generation. The Italian began his playing career as a midfielder, representing clubs such as Juventus, Sevilla, Malaga and Olympiacos, winning several major honours, including two UEFA Cup titles with Sevilla.

After retiring, Maresca worked in various coaching roles before joining Pep Guardiola's staff at Manchester City, where he played a key role in the club's tactical setup. He later showed his skills as Leicester City's head coach, guiding the club to the EFL Championship title.

His reputation continued to grow during his spell at Chelsea, where he introduced a structured, attack-minded system and added major silverware to his resume.

Manchester City will begin the Premier League 2026-27 season on August 23 at the Etihad Stadium.