Klay Thompson faces backlash after public breakup with Megan Thee Stallion; ‘here to jump you’

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson has come under social‑media scrutiny from fans after his breakup with rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The couple had a highly public breakup after Megan posted on social media about it. They ended the relationship after about a year. Megan accused Thompson of cheating, writing that her “trust was compromised” and that trust, fidelity and respect are “non‑negotiable” for her in a relationship. Since then, Thompson’s Instagram and other posts have drawn a wave of comments.

Klay Thomson faces ire online

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is seen looking on during a game.(Reuters)

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Many have flooded Thompson’s recent posts with messages like, “Hey, we here to jump you”. Another user commented, “You think you bigger than the program???”

Another person wrote, “Crazy that you’re playing with her name like that,” while another joked, “She the only reason we knew your name.” Some have urged Thompson to deactivate his accounts saying the comments had become too negative.

Also Read | Klay Thompson’s dating history: Did he ever date Coco Jones? A look at all of his past relationships

A few posts mixed basketball and personal criticism, with one user saying, “HAD BADDEST THE GAMEEEEE” and another adding, “You’re a four‑time champ, man, but you’re handling this bad.”

Thompson’s response and public debate

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{{^usCountry}} The player has not publicly addressed the cheating accusations. Instead, he has insisted on keeping his private life outside of the media spotlight. In interviews, Thompson has stayed focused on basketball, saying, “I’m just trying to play for the team and let my game speak for me.” However, his performance and public image have become more closely watched since the breakup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The player has not publicly addressed the cheating accusations. Instead, he has insisted on keeping his private life outside of the media spotlight. In interviews, Thompson has stayed focused on basketball, saying, “I’m just trying to play for the team and let my game speak for me.” However, his performance and public image have become more closely watched since the breakup. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The backlash has sparked a debate about public breakups of celebrities. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith raised concerns as to why the internal matters of personal lives should be highlighted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The backlash has sparked a debate about public breakups of celebrities. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith raised concerns as to why the internal matters of personal lives should be highlighted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I don’t know what happened in their relationship. Don’t wanna know, ain’t none of my damn business,” he said. “But Megan Thee Stallion made it so… Why?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I don’t know what happened in their relationship. Don’t wanna know, ain’t none of my damn business,” he said. “But Megan Thee Stallion made it so… Why?” {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, WNBA star Angel Reese has publicly supported Megan about opening up about her struggle and experience as necessary for personal growth.

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