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Klay Thompson faces backlash after public breakup with Megan Thee Stallion; ‘here to jump you’

Klay Thompson is facing social media backlash following his breakup with Megan Thee Stallion, who accused him of cheating.

Published on: May 01, 2026 09:28 am IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
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Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson has come under social‑media scrutiny from fans after his breakup with rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The couple had a highly public breakup after Megan posted on social media about it. They ended the relationship after about a year. Megan accused Thompson of cheating, writing that her “trust was compromised” and that trust, fidelity and respect are “non‑negotiable” for her in a relationship. Since then, Thompson’s Instagram and other posts have drawn a wave of comments.

Klay Thomson faces ire online

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is seen looking on during a game.(Reuters)

Many have flooded Thompson’s recent posts with messages like, “Hey, we here to jump you”. Another user commented, “You think you bigger than the program???”

Another person wrote, “Crazy that you’re playing with her name like that,” while another joked, “She the only reason we knew your name.” Some have urged Thompson to deactivate his accounts saying the comments had become too negative.

Also Read | Klay Thompson’s dating history: Did he ever date Coco Jones? A look at all of his past relationships

A few posts mixed basketball and personal criticism, with one user saying, “HAD BADDEST THE GAMEEEEE” and another adding, “You’re a four‑time champ, man, but you’re handling this bad.”

Thompson’s response and public debate

Meanwhile, WNBA star Angel Reese has publicly supported Megan about opening up about her struggle and experience as necessary for personal growth.

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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