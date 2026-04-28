Megan Thee Stallion exits Broadway’s ‘Moulin Rouge’: Rapper reveals last show date amid Klay Thompson-Lexie Brown rumors

“Hotties, my last performance as Zidler in @moulinrougebway will be May 1,” she wrote. “It’s been such an honor to be part of thee Moulin Rouge family and I’ve met so many amazing people in this theater! Y’all work so hard and I have so much respect for the dedication, the stamina, the work ethic, the time and the effort y’all put into the work! I’m so grateful for the cast and crew that made this experience so meaningful.”

Megan Thee Stallion has announced that she is exiting Broadway's ‘Moulin Rouge,’ and will be performing her last show for the musical this Friday. The news comes amid her breakup with Klay Thompson .

Megan added, “And to all the Hotties that showed up or planned to attend, thank you for supporting me during this incredible journey! I LOVE YALL. See you soon”.

Breakup with Klay Thompson Shortly before the ‘Moulin Rouge’ announcement, Meghan confirmed her breakup with Thompson on her Instagram Stories. She also told Page Six and TMZ, “I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward.”

Read More | Why Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson don't follow each other on social media; break up rumors debunked

She added, “I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

The Dallas Mavericks star faced cheating allegations by Megan. "Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house... got 'cold feet,'" she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'????

"b--h I need a REAL break after this one... bye yall,” she added.