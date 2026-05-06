Klay Thompson–Lexie Brown photo resurfaces amid rumors he cheated on Megan Thee Stallion

The controversy gained momentum after an older photograph of Thompson and Brown began circulating online. The image was shared on X by the account @wontbebackjack. Although the image was not recent, it quickly circulated due to existing allegations. The image was shared on X by the account @wontbebackjack.

A resurfaced image featuring Klay Thompson and Lexie Brown has gone viral on social media, adding to unverified cheating rumors involving Megan Thee Stallion after her breakup with the Dallas Mavericks star.

Cheating claims and breakup context Megan Thee Stallion confirmed the breakup in April 2026 and stated “fidelity and respect” were the key reasons behind the split.

Her statements triggered widespread discussion across social media platforms, with fans trying to identify a possible third party involved in the situation. This speculation contributed to the resurfacing of the image involving Brown.

Lexie Brown responds to rumors Brown publicly addressed the situation, rejecting any involvement in the alleged controversy. She clarified that her connection with Thompson is limited to basketball and not related to the claims circulating online.

"Me and Klay do know each other, because we both play professional basketball," Brown said. "I'm still the only person that has denied this entire situation of my involvement and claimed that this is 100% false. ... I wouldn't have minded if either one of them came out and said it, because at the end of the day, they're the ones that are in the relationship."

"They're the ones that are dealing with this and they're the ones who are communicating with each other. So, one of them, if not both of them, know that it was not me." she added