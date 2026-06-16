Knicks championship bonus breakdown: How much each star player is set to cash in after title win

The New York Knicks ended a 53-year championship drought on Saturday, defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games to claim the NBA title.

The Knicks’ postseason run in the 2025/26 campaign is projected to bring in roughly $9.5 million in total bonus earnings.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

They displayed remarkable resilience throughout the Finals, rallying from double-digit deficits in all four of their victories over the Spurs.

The NBA playoffs featured a total prize pool of $35.7 million this season, with the New York Knicks set to claim a significant share after capturing the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

Knicks players’ individual championship rewards

As NBA champions, the Knicks’ roster will divide a reported $9.1 million bonus for winning the Finals. On top of that, the franchise is also expected to collect $471,000 for finishing the regular season as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Altogether, the Knicks’ postseason run in the 2025/26 campaign is projected to bring in roughly $9.5 million in total bonus earnings.

The overall earnings are also expected to boost individual payouts for players across the Knicks roster, further adding to the financial reward of their championship run.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Sports business reporter Kurt Badenhausen revealed estimates of how much each Knicks player is expected to earn, highlighting how the payout could provide a significant boost for players on lower NBA salaries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sports business reporter Kurt Badenhausen revealed estimates of how much each Knicks player is expected to earn, highlighting how the payout could provide a significant boost for players on lower NBA salaries. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Each Knicks player will earn ~$770K from the NBA for their title. Big bump for lower salary guys, such as Sochan ($806K salary), Diawara ($1.3M) & Alvarado ($1.7M),” he posted on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Each Knicks player will earn ~$770K from the NBA for their title. Big bump for lower salary guys, such as Sochan ($806K salary), Diawara ($1.3M) & Alvarado ($1.7M),” he posted on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It is also important to note that, in addition to the NBA prize money pool, players may receive further bonuses linked to their individual contracts, adding to their overall championship earnings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is also important to note that, in addition to the NBA prize money pool, players may receive further bonuses linked to their individual contracts, adding to their overall championship earnings. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs players are set to share approximately $3.9 million as the runner-up prize for reaching the NBA Finals.

Historic playoff run to title

The Knicks put together a memorable postseason run, beginning with a first-round win over the Atlanta Hawks before dominating the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

In the Finals, they carried that momentum forward against the Spurs, led by Victor Wembanyama, closing out the series in just five games.

One of the defining moments of their playoff journey came in Game 4 of the Finals, when the Knicks produced a stunning comeback from a 29-point second-half deficit to shock the Spurs in a roaring Madison Square Garden.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Times Square shooting reports: Were shots fired during Knicks championship celebration? What we know

Heading into Game 5, the Knicks carried strong momentum and made full use of it, closing out the matchup with a win to secure the championship title.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON