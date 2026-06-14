James Dolan apologizes to Knicks fans after historic win, ‘ I’m sorry it took…’ | Watch

James Dolan, who owns the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), has apologized to Knicks fans and delivered a message after the Knicks won their first NBA title in 53 years. SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - JUNE 13: New York Knicks owner James Dolan and president Leon Rose celebrate behind the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after their team defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Dolan, while talking with ESPN host Ernie Johnson, said that he was sorry the Knicks hadn’t won in over five decades.

“Hey, New York, I’m sorry it took so long, but here we are, and hopefully it won’t take that long again,” Dolan yells into the microphone in a video. “Yeah!”

You can watch the video here: https://x.com/Sleeper_Hoops/status/2066004286593814800?s=20

Earlier in the week, Dolan had said, referring to the WFAN studio, “I expect to win tonight, being as [when] I make predictions here they come true. We’ll win tonight and we’ll win the Finals.”

Dolan took over the Knicks in 1999. It was the same year hey last made the finals before this epic run.

The historic win The New York Knicks won the National Basketball Association championship for the first time in more than 50 years. The victory sent fans into a frenzy. On Saturday, June 13, the Knicks won the title against the San Antonio Spurs, 94-90, in the fifth game of the best-of-seven series.

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The game was in Texas. However, New Yorkers also celebrated in the streets of their hometown.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said in a social media post before the game that the city was working with the Knicks to host watch parties outside Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Wollman Rink. "As we celebrate, be responsible, look out for one another, stay safe, be smart, and make this a night that reflects the very best of our city," Mamdani said.

The Knicks initially trailed by as much as 16 in the game and nine points early in the final quarter. However, they charged back behind the heroics of Jalen Brunson, per CNN. New York won 94-90.