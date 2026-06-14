Times Square shooting reports: Were shots fired during Knicks championship celebration? What we know

Social media posts claim that shots were fired in Times Square during a celebration after the New York Knicks won their first NBA title in 53 years. A shocking video on X is being circulated with the claim that Knicks fans tried to “FLIP OVER a school bus in Times Square, Smashing it's Windshield and shaking it side to side.” Fans celebrate the New York Knicks' win against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Times Square, in New York City, U.S., June 13, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS)

One X post reads, “In Times Square, a fight broke out, and either gunfire or fireworks erupted, and the crowd ran for their lives.”

Conservative influencer Nick Sortor also reported on the alleged shooting, writing, “SHOOTING REPORTED IN TIMES SQUARE AMID KNICKS RIOTS. Rioters are BLOCKING emergency vehicles from responding. THE NATIONAL GUARD SHOULD’VE BEEN DEPLOYED YESTERDAY.” He shared a video of the chaos, and blamed Kathy Hochul for the situation.

One video shows NYPD officers running in Times Square.

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Another post claimed that shots were fired at “42nd & Broadway at New York Knicks celebration in Times Square!”

Sortor shared another video showing “rioters” destroying school buses, smashing windows. “One of the drivers had a panic attack,” he claimed.

New York Knicks win NBA championship The celebration and chaos came after the New York Knicks won the National Basketball Association championship for the first time in more than 50 years. The victory sent fans into a frenzy. On Saturday, the Knicks won the title against the San Antonio Spurs, 94-90, in the fifth game of the best-of-seven series.

The game was in Texas. However, New Yorkers celebrated in the streets of their hometown.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said in a social media post before the game that the city was working with the Knicks to host watch parties outside Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Wollman Rink. "As we celebrate, be responsible, look out for one another, stay safe, be smart, and make this a night that reflects the very best of our city," Mamdani said.