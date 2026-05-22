Kyle Busch death: Insider recalls speaking to NASCAR star days before shock illness; ‘I just can’t…'

The shocking death of NASCAR driver Kyle Bush has left the NFL community in shock. The 41-year-old took part in the NASCAR Watkins Glen race on May 10 and made headlines for a medical episode related to his sinus cold. NASCAR driver Kyle Busch on July 15, 2011. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

However, the sudden hospitalization of Busch and the shock news of his passing came so quickly that it has left NASCAR fans, community members, and even journalists in shock.

ESPN's NFL Insider Marty Smith appeared to speak on the news live on a broadcast and broke down. Marty Smith revealed that he and ESPN's Ryan McGee, senior NASCAR reporter, spoke to Jones on Saturday, May 16. It was six days after the health incident at Watkins Glen and Smith did not mention the NASCAR driver talking of any complication arising from the sinus cold episode in Charlotte.

“It’s generally impossible to articulate what an incredible talent that Kyle Busch was,” Marty Smith said. "Ryan McGee and I just talked to him at length on Saturday … I just can’t wrap my hands around this. I’m at a loss.”