Kyle Busch dies: NASCAR legend's chilling radio message in last race raises concerns; 'What happened?'

Kyle Busch, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, died on Thursday at the age of 41. A joint statement was released by Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR.

Kyle Busch died at the age of 41 after being hospitalized with 'severe illness'.(Getty Images via AFP)

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“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans. Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR's highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation’,” it read.

“Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha's parents, Kurt and all of Kyle's family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon. During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family's privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate,” the statement continued.

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{{^usCountry}} No official cause of death was given in Busch's case. However, sometime back, a statement from his family had noted that the NASCAR racer had been hospitalized with ‘severe illness.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No official cause of death was given in Busch's case. However, sometime back, a statement from his family had noted that the NASCAR racer had been hospitalized with ‘severe illness.’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Thus, the news of his demise has raised questions about what kind of illness afflicted him. Not much information is available about that but a recording from the May 10 Cup Series race at Watkins Glen has gone viral, where Busch could be heard seeking medical attention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thus, the news of his demise has raised questions about what kind of illness afflicted him. Not much information is available about that but a recording from the May 10 Cup Series race at Watkins Glen has gone viral, where Busch could be heard seeking medical attention. {{/usCountry}}

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“NASCAR legend Kyle Busch has DlED at the age of 41 following a hospitalization with a 'severe illness'. In-race communications from a recent race, seen below, show Busch requesting a doctor due to a ‘sinus cold’,” independent journalist Nick Sortor wrote. “41 is FAR too young. Pray for the Busch family,” he added.

Kyle Busch chilling radio message: What did it say

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Busch was suffering from a sinus cold all week, broadcasters said. They added that he had asked for medical attention to be available after the race. “Can somebody try to find Bill Heisel? He's the kindred doctor guy,” Busch could be heard saying.

“Tell him I need him after the race please,” he added. Busch was asked if he wanted the doctor at his car or his bus after the race. Busch replied he'd prefer the doctor visited him at the bus. “I'm going to need a shot,” the NASCAR racer had said.

“Racing can't be any fun, when your head is completely stuffed up like that,” the commentators could be heard saying. However, it remained unclear what shot Busch had taken. The radio message left people questioning what had happened. One person opined it might have been a ‘slow acting’ aneurism, but no official cause has been provided for Busch's sudden demise, as the NASCAR community grapples with the loss.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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