Kyle Busch dies: Why NASCAR legend was called ‘Rowdy’; History behind his nickname

Kyle Busch, one of NASCAR's most polarizing drivers, died Thursday at 41 following a severe illness. His death occurred just hours after his family revealed he was hospitalized due to a serious illness and would not be able to attend the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, who died at 41 after a sudden illness, was known across motorsport as “Rowdy” (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File, File)(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

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In a joint statement following his death, his family, NASCAR, and Richard Childress Racing noted, "His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal 'Rowdy Nation.'"

One of the most well-known nicknames in American racing, "Rowdy," came into focus as supporters grieved the unexpected loss. His moniker, "Rowdy," was a reference to one of the primary characters in "Days of Thunder" and embodied his character in the song.

Read more: Kyle Busch death: Medical expert weighs in on NASCAR winner's 'severe illness'; ‘what exactly happened…’

How Kyle Busch got the nickname ‘Rowdy’

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{{^usCountry}} “Rowdy” Busch built a career defined by fearless racing and a willingness to challenge rivals both on and off the track. He was a divisive character in racing, adored by his supporters and frequently jeered by his opponents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Rowdy” Busch built a career defined by fearless racing and a willingness to challenge rivals both on and off the track. He was a divisive character in racing, adored by his supporters and frequently jeered by his opponents. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Busch’s own interviews over the years, the nickname was inspired by Days of Thunder, specifically the character Rowdy Burns played by actor Michael Rooker. Busch admired the character’s hard-nosed racing mentality and began incorporating the “Rowdy” identity early in his NASCAR Truck Series career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Busch’s own interviews over the years, the nickname was inspired by Days of Thunder, specifically the character Rowdy Burns played by actor Michael Rooker. Busch admired the character’s hard-nosed racing mentality and began incorporating the “Rowdy” identity early in his NASCAR Truck Series career. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One of the other reasons his nickname has stuck is his fearless driving during races. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the other reasons his nickname has stuck is his fearless driving during races. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The origin of the nickname comes from Busch's time when competing for Billy Ballew Motorsports. He requested to change the team's No. 15 truck to No. 51. This request was a reference to both Rowdy Burns and NASCAR veteran Bobby Hamilton, who were associated with the No. 51 during his own career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The origin of the nickname comes from Busch's time when competing for Billy Ballew Motorsports. He requested to change the team's No. 15 truck to No. 51. This request was a reference to both Rowdy Burns and NASCAR veteran Bobby Hamilton, who were associated with the No. 51 during his own career. {{/usCountry}}

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During an interview, Busch said, “I used to run his first truck, which was No. 15, and when Billy wanted to run a second truck in a few races, he asked me what number I’d want to run. So, I told him to just reverse the 15 and make it 51. ”

Busch added, “All his trucks were already painted black, and we put Rowdy Busch over the (door), and that’s sort of where it came from.

Read more: Kyle Busch family: All on NASCAR Cup Series champion's wife, kids after sudden death

Busch's legacy

Busch drove for three Hall of Fame team owners and is regarded as one of the greatest drivers in sports history.

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He won two track titles and more than 65 races at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Bullring between 1999 and 2001. In order to focus on racing full-time, he graduated from high school a year early with honors. At the age of sixteen, he made his Truck Series debut for Roush Racing. In 2003, he signed with Hendrick Motorsports, and in 2008, he joined Joe Gibbs Racing.

He drove the No. 18 Toyota to 40 victories over his 15 seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing from 2008 to 2022, making him the most successful Cup Series driver of the 2010s.

He is the only driver in NASCAR history to win more than 200 races in all three of the sport's national touring series: the Craftsman Truck Series, the Cup Series, and the Xfinity Series. With 102 wins in the Xfinity Series, 68 in the Truck Series, and 63 in the Cup Series, he held the record for most wins in both series.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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