Kyle Singler's mental health concern grows as former NBA star’s videos spark concern: ‘Some kind of addiction’

Former Duke basketball star Kyle Singler has raised fresh concern after posting three troubling videos on social media and asking his former coach Mike Krzyzewski for help. The 38-year-old former NBA player made several claims about his home, money, safety and people around him in the videos posted Tuesday, August 25. Singler also said he felt trapped inside his Oklahoma home. His latest posts have brought back concerns that began in 2024, when another series of videos led the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) to contact his family. Fans are again asking people close to Singler to make sure he is safe.

What did Kyle Singler say about Coach K?

Kyle Singler’s latest videos have renewed concern about his well-being as fans ask for support and help for the former Duke star. (Kyle Singler (L) Facebook (R) Instagram)

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Singler directly addressed Mike Krzyzewski, his former Duke coach, in the first video. He claimed Krzyzewski had ignored his messages and said, “Coach K has set me up. Set me up, man. I have no power. I have no house. I’ve reached out to coach and everybody has turned the other way.”

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{{^usCountry}} He then made more claims, saying, “You guys are cutting my power off, breaking into my house, stealing money, ruining my life.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then made more claims, saying, “You guys are cutting my power off, breaking into my house, stealing money, ruining my life.” {{/usCountry}}

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In another video, Singler said, “My life’s on the line,” before asking his former coach to step in. “Coach, you got a former player being mistreated and abused and you ain’t doing nothing, man. Help out.”

He also said, “I feel imprisoned,” while claiming that people were watching his residence, freezing his accounts and “trying to kill me.” These are Singler’s claims, and there is no independent evidence presented in the reports confirming them.

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Kyle Singler mental health concern returns after 2024 videos

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The new posts are not the first time Singler has caused concern about his well-being. In November 2024, he said he was “mistreated and abused, neglected, made into a mental example” and added, “I fear for my life every day.”

The NBPA then confirmed to The Associated Press that it had contacted Singler’s family. Sarah Houseknecht, an NBPA spokeswoman, said, “We are in contact with Kyle’s family.” She added that the union offers support to current and former players during difficult times.

That earlier episode also brought public support from NBA players including Kevin Love, Isaiah Thomas and Andre Drummond.

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Kyle Singler mental health and addiction concerns grow as fans react

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Kyle Singler’s latest videos have sparked fresh concern about the former Duke basketball star’s well-being, with fans discussing his mental health and some speculating about possible addiction or drug use. However, those claims have not been confirmed by reliable sources.

One fan wrote, “Seeing Kyle Singler look like that and crying out for help on social media is genuinely heartbreaking… the way people are turning a clear mental health crisis into Twitter gossip is honestly disgusting.”

Another said, “Just saw Kyle Singler’s latest videos on Instagram. This situation is so heartbreaking I don’t even know what to say anymore.”

Some comments raised addiction concerns. One person wrote, “He’s clearly going through some kind of addiction issue coupled with extreme paranoia. It’s sad that people think that kind of shit is funny. It’s really fucked up.”

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Another fan said, “kyle singler is on them hard drugs bro hopefully he gets the help he needs bro man that was a hard watch.”

Others urged people close to Singler to step in and help rather than speculate about his condition.

Singler helped Duke win the 2010 national championship and was named Final Four Most Outstanding Player. He was selected 33rd overall in the 2011 NBA Draft, played for the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder, later played in Spain and retired in 2019.

Addiction, drug-use or mental health claims about Singler should not be treated as confirmed facts. In the US, anyone facing a mental health crisis can call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org, confidential support 24/7.

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