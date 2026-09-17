Ladd McConkey injury update: Fresh intel offers relief hours after concerning Chargers practice news

The Los Angeles Chargers could be facing another offensive setback in Week 2 after Ladd McConkey suffered a rib injury during their season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Ladd McConkey is dealing with a rib injury. (AP Photo)

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With the Chargers returning to practice Wednesday, there was considerable attention on whether their leading receiver would be able to participate.

Jim Harbaugh provided McConkey injury update

However, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an unfavorable update, confirming that McConkey would not take part in Wednesday’s practice. "Jim Harbaugh said WR Ladd McConkey (rib) won’t practice today,” Kris Rhim of ESPN shared in a post on X.

The receiver’s absence from Wednesday’s session means his preparation for the Week 2 matchup has already been disrupted.

McConkey is dealing with a rib injury and continues to be considered day-to-day, according to Harbaugh. The Chargers will track his condition as the week progresses while determining whether he can be ready for Sunday.

Encouraging update emerges later

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{{^usCountry}} However, ESPN reporter Kris Rhim later provided a more encouraging update, offering some relief to the Chargers community. McConkey was seen working separately from the rest of the team during practice alongside a trainer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, ESPN reporter Kris Rhim later provided a more encouraging update, offering some relief to the Chargers community. McConkey was seen working separately from the rest of the team during practice alongside a trainer. {{/usCountry}}

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“Ladd McConkey was working off to the side during practice with a trainer,” Rhim wrote on X.

How did McConkey get injured?

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The 24-year-old picked up the injury during Los Angeles’ 26-14 defeat against Arizona. The wide receiver was hurt in the third quarter after taking a hit while running a route and was unable to return for the remainder of the contest.

McConkey made an early impact

Despite leaving before the game was over, McConkey had already produced a strong outing. He caught five passes for 82 yards and a touchdown, finishing as the Chargers’ leading receiver in terms of yardage.

Also read | Is Joe Burrow injured? Bengals QB confirms Week 2 status ahead of Texans showdown

His absence could become particularly significant if the rib problem prevents him from taking the field against the Week 2 opponent. Los Angeles would have fewer proven targets available to quarterback Justin Herbert.

Chargers face receiver concerns

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The Chargers’ wide receiver group is already dealing with multiple availability issues.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith has been placed on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury, removing another option from the group. Derius Davis is also dealing with an injury and is currently listed as questionable.

That leaves McConkey’s recovery as an important storyline heading into Sunday. He still has two opportunities later in the week to participate in practice, and even limited work could keep the possibility of playing alive.

Chargers’ options behind McConkey

If McConkey is unable to suit up, Quentin Johnston and Tre’ Harris would be among the next wide receivers expected to take on increased responsibilities.

Also read | Jordan Mason injury news: Vikings coach confirms return timeline as Minnesota updates RB depth chart

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The Chargers could also rely on several tight ends as part of their passing attack. Charlie Kolar, David Njoku and Oronde Gadsden are all expected to factor into the mix if Los Angeles is forced to adjust its offensive personnel.