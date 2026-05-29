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Lady Gaga’s ‘Applause’ is Caitlin Clark's favorite pregame song and fans think it's on point

During a fan Q&A, Caitlin Clark shared that her pregame anthem is 'Applause' by Lady Gaga. The song's themes resonate with her growing fame in the WNBA.

Published on: May 29, 2026 06:26 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Caitlin Clark recently revealed the song she listens to before getting ready for games. Her answer quickly caught attention online.

Caitlin Clark recently revealed that Applause is her pregame song before stepping onto the court.(Instagram)

During a fan Q&A session, the Indiana Fever star was asked about her favorite song to listen to before stepping onto the court. Clark did not hesitate with her response.

“‘Applause" by Lady Gaga, Clark answered instantly.

Why Lady Gaga’s ‘Applause’ connects with Caitlin Clark

The answer immediately created discussion among fans because of the connection between the song title and Clark’s growing popularity in women’s basketball. Lady Gaga’s hit song, released in 2013, focuses on fame, performance, and the energy performers receive from crowds. The themes of the song matched Clark’s life on court.

Also read: Clark

Applause, released on August 12, 2013, as the lead single from her third studio album Artpop. It became a global commercial success and reached at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a top 10 hit in several countries.

Clark and the Fever have enjoyed a strong start to the season. The team continuing to build momentum around its young core. Alongside teammates like Aliyah Boston and Sophie Cunningham, Clark has helped turn Indiana into one of the most talked-about teams in the WNBA.

Also read: Sophie Cunningham says Indiana Fever need this one fix to become unstoppable

Clark has averaged 23.8 points, 9.0 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game this season despite a lingering but “not serious” back injury.

 
caitlin clark lady gaga sports reaction
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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