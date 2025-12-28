Lamar Jackson, Jordan Love to miss Packers vs Ravens today; concerning injury update in

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) leaves the field against the New England Patriots(AP) As the Baltimore Ravens visit the Green Bay Packers, there are big questions around Lamar Jackson and Jordan Love's injury status. As the Baltimore Ravens visit the Green Bay Packers in Week 17, there are big questions around star quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Jordan Love's injury status. While Love is already ruled out, Jackson is likely to miss the game, too. Who will suit up then? It's going to be a Tyler Huntley vs Malik Willis.

Jordan Love injury update

The Packers announced that Love will not play against the Ravens on Saturday. The team said Friday that they downgraded the 27-year-old (concussion protocol, shoulder) to out for the game. Backup Malik Willis, who missed Wednesday's practice and was limited on Tuesday and Thursday with issues with his shoulder, is expected to start.

Clayton Tune, who played in 13 games at quarterback for the Cardinals in 2023-24, will likely be the backup.

This comes after Love exited Saturday's loss to the Chicago Bears after taking a helmet-to-helmet blow from Austin Booker. Willis came in and completed 9 of 11 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown.

“It’s the situation, so you just prepare the best you can and try to lay out a great plan for whoever’s out there and go play,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said.

Lamar Jackson injury update

The situation is much more serious for the Ravens. Baltimore will miss the playoffs unless it scores 2/2 wins on the road and the Pittsburgh Steelers lose to Cleveland on Sunday. However, Jackson's participation is still doubtful.

The two-time MVP QB is listed as doubtful with a back injury. He has not practiced all week. Jackson sustained an injury in the second quarter of a 28-24 loss to New England last week. Tyler Huntley likely will start at quarterback.

“There isn’t any added pressure,” Ravens running back Derrick Henry said. “We’ve played football our entire lives. Let’s go win.”