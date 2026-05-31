Lamar Jackson reacts to John Harbaugh firing with candid 5-word admission; says he was 'shocked'

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has opened up about the franchise's decision to move on from longtime head coach John Harbaugh, admitting he was surprised by the development.

Jackson (L) reflected on the impact Harbaugh (R) had on both the organization and the city during their years together. (AP, Getty Images via AFP)

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Speaking at Ravens OTAs on Wednesday, Jackson commented on Harbaugh's departure and acknowledged that the news caught him off guard. "I got a lot of respect for Coach. I was shocked in a way," Jackson said, according to The Baltimore Sun.

The Ravens entered a new era this offseason after parting ways with Harbaugh following a disappointing 2025 campaign. Baltimore finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs, bringing an end to the coach's 18-year tenure with the franchise. Harbaugh later joined the New York Giants as head coach.

Lamar Jackson wishes John Harbaugh well in New York

Despite his surprise at the decision, Jackson said he understands why Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti made the move.

"I feel like Mr. Steve did what was best for the team. I hope Coach has a great, great time in New York."

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{{^usCountry}} Jackson also reflected on the impact Harbaugh had on both the organization and the city during their years together. "Hats off to Coach because we did so much for the city, for the team, for this organization. Hats off to him in New York, and we built a lot. We did a lot here," Jackson added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jackson also reflected on the impact Harbaugh had on both the organization and the city during their years together. "Hats off to Coach because we did so much for the city, for the team, for this organization. Hats off to him in New York, and we built a lot. We did a lot here," Jackson added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The quarterback also revealed that he reached out to Harbaugh after he was appointed head coach of the Giants. Lamar Jackson reaffirms commitment to Ravens {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The quarterback also revealed that he reached out to Harbaugh after he was appointed head coach of the Giants. Lamar Jackson reaffirms commitment to Ravens {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} With Harbaugh's tenure now over, questions have emerged about Jackson's future with the franchise. The quarterback, however, made it clear that he remains committed to Baltimore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With Harbaugh's tenure now over, questions have emerged about Jackson's future with the franchise. The quarterback, however, made it clear that he remains committed to Baltimore. {{/usCountry}}

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"I love the Ravens. I love this organization. I love this city. This is the team that drafted me. They got a lot of love for me. I got a lot of love for the city and this team, as well. The reconstruction is done; cool with that. But I love Baltimore. Everybody should know that by now."

Also read: Steve Bisciotti reveals key Ravens stat that led to 'hard' John Harbaugh firing decision

Jackson entered the NFL in 2018 and spent his entire career under Harbaugh before the coach's departure. He later signed a five-year, $260 million contract extension with the Ravens, becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history at the time.

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Jackson is now preparing for a new chapter under head coach Jesse Minter, who previously served on Harbaugh's coaching staff from 2017 to 2020. Through 116 career games, the two-time NFL MVP has recorded 22,608 passing yards, 6,522 rushing yards and 222 total touchdowns.

By Roshan Toshy

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