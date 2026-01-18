John Harbaugh reveals first move at NY Giants with 6-word message; gets massive contract term

John Harbaugh has finally landed a new job. The former Baltimore Ravens coach was hired by the New York Giants on Saturday on a five-year deal. He managed to get a key term approved. Albert Breer of SI.com reported that Harbaugh will report directly to ownership, and not to General Manager Joe Schoen.

As per the report, Schoen did not put up a fight. Harbaugh has joined the Giants 11 days after he was fired by the Ravens, who made the playoffs 12 times with him in charge and won the Super Bowl in the 2012 season.

John Harbaugh's message to fans

In a sweet message to fans via The Athletic columnist Ian O'Connor, Harbaugh said: “It's the New York Football Giants. I can't wait to get started. I know how great our fans are. I've seen them close up enough. We are going to build a team that's going to play a brand of football that you will be proud of.”

Harbaugh also shared a message with ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“I’m proud and honored to the head coach of this historic franchise, and especially excited to work with the Mara and Tisch families. But most of all, I can’t wait to get started with the great players on this football team to see what we can accomplish together.”

Giants ownership and general manager Joe Schoen pounced, bringing on a proven winner with significant NFL head-coaching experience. Harbaugh interviewed in person for the vacancy earlier this week, spending several hours at the team facility, speaking with young quarterback Jaxson Dart and going out to dinner.

Harbaugh is now tasked with turning around the beleaguered franchise that has made just two playoff appearances over the past 12 years and not made it past the divisional round.

