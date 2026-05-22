LeBron James shares retirement news amid new Lakers rumors: ‘At some point…’

LeBron James has continued to keep fans guessing about his NBA future, with no official announcement regarding retirement or a return. The 41-year-old played his final game of a 23rd professional season against the Oklahoma City Thunder on May 12, 2026, scoring 24 points and proving he still has plenty left in the tank.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers pictured.(Getty Images via AFP)

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He appears set to keep fans waiting a little longer, as the Los Angeles Lakers star recently revealed that he plans to wait until later in the summer before deciding whether he will return to the NBA after entering free agency this offseason.

“I’m still in the moment of just taking my time. I haven’t even really thought about it too much,” LeBron James said while speaking with Steve Nash during Thursday’s episode of the Mind the Game podcast.

He further explained that he understands he controls his own future as a free agent, with the option either to remain with the same franchise for the “foreseeable future” or explore a move elsewhere. However, the four time NBA champion did hint at a possible timeline for when he could finally make a decision regarding his future.

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{{^usCountry}} “I think at some point, up in June, late June, as July rolls around, free agency gets going. As July's rolling maybe into August, we start to kind of get a feel of what my future may look like, if it's continuing to play the game that I love— which I know I can still give so much to the game, and play at a high level— or if it's not. But I have not gotten to that point yet,” he elaborated. What could complicate LeBron James’ return to the Lakers? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think at some point, up in June, late June, as July rolls around, free agency gets going. As July's rolling maybe into August, we start to kind of get a feel of what my future may look like, if it's continuing to play the game that I love— which I know I can still give so much to the game, and play at a high level— or if it's not. But I have not gotten to that point yet,” he elaborated. What could complicate LeBron James’ return to the Lakers? {{/usCountry}}

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The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly shown strong interest in bringing LeBron James back for another season, and the veteran star appears open to the idea as well.

The Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has stated that "archetype of the roster we want is going to be retrofitted around Luka [Dončić]." That shift could signal an evolving role for James, who already took more of a step back late last season to allow Dončić and Austin Reaves to lead the Lakers’ offense.

Still, several important details would need to be resolved, with James’ potential salary demands likely becoming the biggest factor. Even though the Lakers currently have considerable cap space available, that financial flexibility could shrink rapidly if James pursues a deal close to a maximum contract.

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Also read: LeBron James: JJ Reddick weighs in on GOAT debate after stellar Game 6 show vs Rockets; ‘I don't care…’

That figures to be the biggest issue facing the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, and if the four-time MVP decides to delay his decision until August, it could make assembling the remainder of the roster far more challenging for the franchise.

LeBron James’ championship goal might drive his decision

The Lakers star has emphasized that if he returns for another season, his main focus will be chasing another NBA championship. "Winning is most important, because you wanna be excited about going to work every day,” he said.

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Los Angeles ultimate goal is another championship. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

He weighed in on the importance of staying motivated daily, building chemistry with teammates who share the same mindset, and steadily improving throughout the season to be prepared for the intensity of the postseason.

The Lakers may currently sit a tier below the NBA’s elite contenders, but they still possess enough assets and flexibility this offseason to strengthen the roster if LeBron James decides to return.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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